Orchard at Altapass extends hours, announces June music

The Orchard at Altapass extends its seasonal hours to five days a week, from Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with orchard experiences–hayrides, book signings, the train project, bee habitat, People’s Pollinator Garden, and free, live music every weekend through October. All are invited to listen to great music, and take a twirl or a tap (if so inclined) on the pavilion’s new dance floor. And after a two-year hiatus, the Apple Core Grill returns on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Orchard prides itself on presenting the best mountain music, whether traditional rhythms or twists of contemporary cadence, and this season’s offerings are no exception. All music events happen on the pavilion from 3 to 4:30. June’s lineup: Randy Flack on the 4th; Sound Traveler on the 5th. Craggy Mountain follows on the 11th, Kirk Banner on Sunday, the 12th. The Scatterlings start the next weekend on June 18; Seth and Sara end it on Sunday, the 19th. And June music ends with Rewind Goodtimz on the 25th with Butterbeans returning on the 26th. Remember, it’s all free.

On Saturday, June 4 from 11:30 to 1:30, authors Tonja Smith and her daughter Emily will discuss and sign their new book, Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo. Bring your copy or purchase one on-site. Who knows? You might be able to shake the hand of impatient, ever-curious Banjo.

But don’t wait until the afternoon for a trip to the O. There’s plenty to experience for all ages. A game or two with a friend on the back deck? Or a friendly game of checkers? Watch barn swallows swoop and feed their young? Walk a trail? Take a scavenger hunt with the kids? Learn about the bees…can you find the queen? Watch the train ride the rails from the turn of the century to the 2022 Orchard at Altapass? Or just check out the General Store, filled with local hand crafts and products? Bunches of fun for everyone, inside and out.

Apple treats are a staple at the O with apple pie—ala mode or just decadently, deliciously hot. And don’t forget Haley’s homemade fudge in several melt-in-your-mouth flavors.

Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 to 5, Wednesday-Sunday. Family- and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. Buses welcome. For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org or our Facebook page.