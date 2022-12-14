Orchard at Altapass completes pavilion project

Another from the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area added 12 feet of roofed space. A vinyl enclosure system was installed on three sides last May. And thanks to an anonymous donor, six glass garage doors were positioned along the back this month, finishing the much-anticipated project.

“The Orchard is a nonprofit organization. Despite a few bumps in the road, we garnered enough support to finish on time. We are so thankful — to individual donations and grants from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina in Mitchell County and the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area,” said Executive Director Beth Hilton. “The addition of the glass doors from a friend of the Orchard completed the project, and we hope to open up the new facility to many more events and groups in the future.”