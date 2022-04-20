Orchard at Altapass begins 2022 season with improvements

The 2022 season of the Orchard at Altapass begins Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

To some, it seems as if it never closed, as work continued throughout the winter months. Thanks to grants from the Community Foundation of North Carolina–The Fund for Mitchell County, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, and generous contributions, the Orchard’s Olin Hefner Pavilion now has a wheelchair-accessible ramp connecting it to the red barn, an additional 12 feet by 48 feet of floor space, railings around, and transparent, roll-up vinyl curtains enclosing three sides.

An anonymous donation roofed the new space and will add floor to ceiling, side to side glass doors across the back. Visitors will no longer have to endure wind, rain and dust from the road. However, all will still be able to experience the aromatic and visual enchantment of the fields. And, of course, dance the afternoons away on a new plywood dance floor, which was made possible through donations to the Bryce Percival Memorial Fund.

But the update doesn’t stop there. Last fall, a dedicated group of volunteers worked each week to “rebuild” co-founder Judy Carson’s dream of a butterfly garden. Renamed the People’s Pollinator Garden at almost twice the size, the ground is now percolating with tiny blooms and trees leafing out. This year, the Orchard received a grant from The Fund for Mitchell County to purchase interpretive signage and a map that leads one up the path and through the garden.

Finally, what would the Orchard be without its apples and trails? Late last fall, Orchard workers and volunteers “walked” and renumbered the trails (10), marked them with colored flags, and created a map. Thanks to a grant from the McDowell Tourism Authority, visitors will be able to pick up a map in the store that will guide them through the Orchard. It will include difficulty ratings, mileage (almost 11 miles total), and the apples they’ll pass.

This season will highlight a year of renewal, including the return of the Apple Core Grill that will open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Two innovative chefs have joined the Orchard family, promising an applely array of all things delicious, monthly specials, and great mid-day fare. During the week, folks can still enjoy a bowl of hot apple pie with icy cold ice cream. “Heyrides” will also return on weekends — happily due to a successful GoFundMe campaign for necessary wagon repair.

Those who watched the orchard grow on the train project layout will see more this year as the Toe River Model Railroaders return to enlarge the vista to include the Overmountain men saga and reenactment (that will return this season). And there’ll probably be more “tiny” trees to plant.

Four hundred more apple “big” trees were grafted in the early spring and now fill pots in the nursery area. Another 600 were planted in the ground. And continuing the success of the past two year’s Adopt-a-Tree Project, 22 trees are up for adoption in 2022.

Musician William Ritter will open the season of free traditional music on that first Saturday. Invited musicians perform on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. throughout the season. The Orchard thanked those who have supported the mission to bring heritage music to the people, reflect our collective culture, and perform in this new venue. It's still free to all audiences.

“As everyone on that first day of the Orchard at Altapass over 25 years ago, we remain steadfast to ‘Save the Good Stuff,'” said Beth Hilton, executive director. “It’s important, as stated in our mission, to preserve, protect and educate. From the music to the monarchs, the garden to the green trees, the Orchard’s beginning through today, we are dedicated to helping folks appreciate Appalachian heritage and culture, the land beneath, and the fragile ecosystem that keeps it all going.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, May 7-31; Wednesday-Sunday, June through October 31. For information about adopting an heirloom tree, email information@altapassorchard.org. Spend an hour or an afternoon. There’s not a rotten apple in the bunch. Be prepared to enjoy the people, music, art, and natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. People friendly. Pet friendly. Easy to get to, hard to leave. The Orchard at Altapass is at 1025 Orchard Road, mm 328.3 just north of Spruce Pine on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, visit altapassorchard.org.