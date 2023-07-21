SPRUCE PINE — Everything is chugging along at the Orchard at Altapass. The model train keeps tracking around the rails. Apples continue to ripen with the next heirloom variety due any day.

“Heyrides” meander through the trees (now available 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday). The Orchard Book Club meets on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. in the red barn (every third Wednesday), and music continues to entertain every Saturday and Sunday on the pavilion. Dancing is encouraged. Music begins at 2 p.m. and free to all unless otherwise indicated, according to a news release.

Here is the schedule for August:

Saturday, Aug. 5: Rewind Goodtimz

Sunday, Aug. 6: Slight Departure

Saturday, Aug. 12: William Ritter

Sunday, Aug. 13: Carolina Bluegrass Style (new)

Thursday, Aug. 17: Adams, Ritter & Norton Special Evening Concert ($10)

Saturday, Aug. 19: Miller & Pardue (new)

Sunday, Aug. 20: SouthWind String Band (new)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Split Rail Bluegrass

Sunday, Aug. 27: Seth & Sara

On Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m., the orchard will host a second special evening fundraising concert featuring Sheila Kay Adams, award-winning balladeer and storyteller with longtime Orchard musician, William Ritter, and new generation ballad signer, Donna Ray Norton. Admission is $10 with the split proceeds going to help fund the music program, according to the news release.

Don’t forget, Music Jam every Thursday afternoon from 1-3:30 p.m. If you play, practice or just want to listen, come on over — no charge. All are welcome.

Sours Mountain Homestead Farm, a family-owned goat and rescue farm, will be on premises all day Saturday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 27, talking about their goat milk products for sale in the General Store.

Watch the website, altapassorchard.org, or the Facebook page for apple updates (bagged and U-Pick), and start making plans to visit this month. The apple pie is always right out of the oven, the ice cream cold and, yes, creamy. The Apple Core Grill is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, until Oct. 29.

At 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine and the McDowell County line at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the orchard is a not-for-profit working, small-batch heirloom apple orchard and educational venue. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the website and Facebook page.