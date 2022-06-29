Operation Backpack provides school supplies for students in McDowell County

Operation Backpack is underway for the 2022-23 school year in McDowell County.

This marks the 24th year of providing needed school supply assistance to McDowell’s students. The goal of Operation Backpack is to provide all K through 12 qualified children in McDowell County Public Schools with a new backpack and school supplies.

“Although the majority of the supplies are usually distributed during the few weeks prior to school starting, we will supply students year-round as needed. During the school year, students can let their teacher know when they need supplies,” said Melanie Dunham with the school system. “We will provide the assistance as long as supplies are available.”

School supplies are available for pickup for McDowell County Public School qualified K-12 students. The supplies will be at the gym at 176 Lukin St. in Marion. The pickup dates are Monday, July 18, through Thursday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A picture ID is required.

The supplies will include backpacks, notebook paper, erasers, three-ring binders, No. 2 and colored pencils, pocket folders, 24-count crayons, safety scissors, highlighters, glue sticks, composition books, pencil pouches, pens, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of donors and are so thankful for our caring community who make Operation Backpack possible,” said Dunham.

In 2017, Operation Backpack provided supplies to 989 students. In 2018, that number was 1,009 and in 2019, the number was 1,075. During the COVID pandemic in 2020, the number was 873 and in 2021, it was 817.

Supplies and monetary donations are appreciated and needed. Donations are accepted year-round.

Monetary donations may be written to The Endowment Fund, for Operation Backpack. Donations may be mailed or brought to McDowell County Schools, 334 S. Main St., Marion, NC 28752.