A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon killed one person and sent another to Mission Hospital McDowell, emergency officials said.
Rescuers responded to a wreck involving a commercial van and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 221 South near Mudcut Road. Upon arrival, EMS paramedics pronounced one patient dead at the scene and transported another patient to Mission Hospital McDowell in stable condition, according to Emergency Services.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
Personnel from McDowell EMS, Glenwood Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the crash.
U.S. 221 was closed while rescuers removed the victims. The road was reopened by 5:20 p.m.
This is a developing story.