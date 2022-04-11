One man flown to Mission Hospital following Sunday wreck on I-40 in McDowell

One man was flown by MAMA helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville after being seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Sunday.

At 5:50 p.m. Sunday, the Marion Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 westbound at the 80-mile marker. Firefighters found a 1998 Toyota van had crashed and gone through the guardrail and was on its side. Emergency crews confirmed there was one person pinned inside the van. After securing the scene and stabilizing the vehicle, emergency crews worked to get the man out of the vehicle.

The person trapped inside the van was Joshua Abram Barden, 32, of 3207 N.C. 108 in Rutherfordton. Trooper J.L. Sanders said Barden was driving too fast and he overcorrected and hit a guardrail. Sanders added it took 30 to 45 minutes to get Sanders out of the wreck van.

Barden was traveling alone.

Due to the severity of the wreck, MAMA helicopter from Mission Hospital was called to McDowell and fly Barden to Asheville, according to a news release.

Barden was charged with not wearing a seatbelt, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked.

Glenwood and Old Fort fire departments established a landing zone at the 75-mile marker on I-40. Hankins/North Fork Fire Department was called in to cover Marion Fire Department’s district since they were on an extended call and being so far out in the Marion Fire District.

On scene of the crash were the Marion Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS and the N.C. Highway Patrol. All emergency personnel cleared the scene two hours later. This emergency incident was a perfect example of the motto One Mission One Team, according to the news release.