Once, twice, three times a break-in at an Old Fort residence

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for two men, believed to be responsible for breaking into an Old Fort house three times over the past week.

A Davistown Road resident reported the first break-in on Saturday morning, April 3; the second break-in on Monday afternoon, April 5; and the last one on the morning of Friday, April 9.

The culprits, caught on a trail camera, stole a nail gun, a paint sprayer, a welder, an air compressor, two power saws, two pressure washers, hunting gear and gallons of house paint.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.