Old School Fun Day is Saturday in Old Fort

Ready for some freeze tag? How about a game of mother may I? The old school fun is cranking up in Old Fort on Saturday.

Old School Fun Day will begin at 10 a.m. on 181 John Bynum Road and it will be a day of classic games such as freeze tag, mother may I?, corn hole and much more. You would swear you're back out on the playground again.

There will be food as well. What do you need to bring? Just your own chair.

The event is sponsored by People on the Move Old Fort, an organization that promotes trust and relationships within the African-American communities and beyond.

Their goals are to build unity in the Old Fort and develop a vision for a healthy, equitable, and powerful community. They aspire to identify ways to organize the community to capture opportunities, address barriers, and move their vision to action.

Come out on Saturday and join in the fun.