OLD FORT -- An Old Fort woman was charged with murder Friday night.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Salvage Drive in Old Fort on Friday at 11 p.m. for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, they located 29-year-old Robert Dylan Branch dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led to 50-year-old Raquel Leal Lowery being taken into custody, according to a news release from MCSO.

She was taken into custody a short time later and charged with murder, the release said.

There is no further threat to the community at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Lowery is being held in the county jail under no bond, according to the news release.

D’Jan Vallini, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said Saturday morning that the motive is still unknown and the news release has all the information that can be issued at this time.