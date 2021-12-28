Old Fort to hold its first New Year’s Eve celebration

Old Fort will have its first ever New Year’s Eve celebration this Friday night.

Local disc jockey Doug McCraw is helping organize the celebration, which will start at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The festivities will be located around the Arrowhead Monument next to the Old Fort Depot, he said.

They will include a performance by McDowell’s own Le Petit Dancers. There will also be a Native American dance performance. McCraw said representatives from the Cohari and Lumbee tribes in eastern North Carolina will perform authentic tribal dances with colorful regalia.

“It’s going to be really something for people to see, something different,” McCraw told The McDowell News.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will feature a doggie costume contest. McCraw said this contest will not have judges. Rather, the public can vote on whichever dog has the best costume by putting loose change or a dollar in for that particular pup. The money collected will go to help a local animal rescue group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be free train rides and free bouncy houses for the kids. Mustard’s Last Stand will have hamburgers and hot dogs for people to eat. Anna's Sweet Treats will have snow cones, funnel cakes and lemonade.