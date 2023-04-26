Throughout 2023, the town of Old Fort is marking its 150th anniversary and the latest part of the continuing celebration kicks off this Thursday.

The 150 Project launches monthly historic talks starting this week at the Old Fort Depot. The fourth Thursday of each month will feature a historic talk about life or individuals in Old Fort’s history. You can check with the project’s Facebook page for any updates or changes.

This Thursday, April 27 starting at 6 p.m., a talk will be presented by John Ronda Lewis about Col. Dan Adams. The talk will last from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend. A booth about the 150 Project and related Old Fort community groups, activities, and events will also be set up, according to a news release.

Col. Dan Adams was an important person in the growth and development of Old Fort. He was an inventor and a pioneer in hydroelectric power for the town. He was also the designer and builder of the first forest fire tower used on national forest property.

Additionally, the 150 Project is launching the Oral History Archive Project this Thursday April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. Folks who would like contribute their oral histories can come to the Old Fort Depot and share the stories about their lives or families to be recorded via audio and/or video. The content will be shared on social media and archived for a time capsule-like project within the Old Fort community.

You can email The 150 Project with interest at the150projectoldfort@gmail.com, message the leaders of the 150 Project on Facebook, or show up in-person during the hours suggested.

You may also fill out a Google form available here: https://forms.gle/qk6UvZwggeR3wEDa9

The 150 Project is a collaborative effort aimed to celebrate the 150th anniversary for the Town of Old Fort. Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/The150ProjectOldFort