Old Fort to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year

On Jan. 25, 1872, the town of Catawba Vale was founded. The name was changed to Old Fort on Feb. 23, 1873, honoring Samuel Davidson. Namesake of Davidson's Fort, also known as “the westernmost outpost of Colonial civilization” the region began as a 1-square-mile tract of land utilized by early traders and as an expedition post.

In February 2023, Old Fort will be celebrating its sesquicentennial (150th) anniversary. The “150 Project” is a committee of dedicated Old Fort and McDowell residents working together in recognition of this event. Their goal is to collaborate, plan and help celebrate this anniversary. Other community groups will also be hosting anniversary events through 2023, and the 150 Project aims to work in unison with all Old Fort community members wishing to celebrate the best the past 150 years have brought to the town of Old Fort.

Recognizing history, culture, industry and the need to shape the future of Old Fort, the theme of the 150th celebration is “Elevate: Old Fort.”

“Living in and operating a bed and breakfast in one of the oldest homes in town, I am excited to be part of the 150 Project as we celebrate Old Fort's rich history, art, culture, economic growth and natural resources,” said Becky Aldridge. “As president of the Arrowhead Gallery & Studios, this celebration is an exciting opportunity for us to embrace our mission of preserving the art of the area for future generations.”

The 150 Project's celebration goals focus on community, culture and history. Utilizing interaction with residents and the history around them, the 150 Project will launch:

• A scavenger hunt around town

• Monthly historical talks

• Long-term oral history project launch

“We're currently working with multiple community members and local historians to develop fun activities around town history" states Cathy Moore, Old Fort resident and 150 Project committee member. She says the goal is to tie in existing monuments, buildings, and markers with high-tech scavenger hunts that encourage families and teams to explore Old Fort.

And additional goal of the 150 Project is to help residents stay updated on all that is happening in Old Fort throughout the sesquicentennial year. Currently, the 150 Project offers their Facebook page and social media platforms as a way to reach out to celebrants, volunteers and Old Fort residents.

The 150 Project aims to elevate, promote and highlight Old Fort’s sesquicentennial through celebration of art, history and events.

In addition to numerous celebrations throughout 2023, the 150 Project has announced an official logo contest for the Feb. 23, 2023, kick-off event. The logo contest will focus on the theme of “Elevate: Old Fort” and the goal is for McDowell residents to design a logo reflecting the past, future and culture of Old Fort as the town moves towards it's 150th year. The organization is looking for a logo to celebrate and elevate Old Fort's presence as a thriving community in western North Carolina. A keynote speaker and the previously mentioned scavenger hunt will kickoff the celebration on the 23rd.

Old Fort 150th celebration launches logo contest In recognition of Old Fort's 150th anniversary, the 150 Project has announced a logo contest…

A second, themed art-focused project for K-12 Old Fort students will be announced later this year.

“As a native citizen of Old Fort, a community economic developer and a woman of color, I am absolutely delighted to have been asked to join the 150 Celebration Committee,” said Stephanie Swepson-Twitty, president and CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. “Old Fort is leading with equity and inclusion in multiple ways.”

Currently, Swepson-Twitty and the 150 Project committee are seeking individuals willing to donate resources towards the 150 Project plans. Old Fort residents of all backgrounds are encourage to reach out and get involved with the 150 Project.

For individuals interested in helping, donating or joining the 150 Project, reach out to The150ProjectOldFort@Gmail.com or visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The150ProjectOldFort.