Old Fort’s recreation property transferred to McDowell County

The town of Old Fort and McDowell County recently completed a property transfer involving several recreation facilities located in Old Fort.

The Old Fort swimming pool and Lindley Park were officially transferred to county ownership on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The facilities had been leased to the county by the town for several years. The Old Fort Board of Alderman voted in 2021 to transfer ownership to the county. However, a property survey and legal work were necessary before the transfer could take place, according to a news release.

“We appreciate the decision of the Board of Alderman to transfer ownership of the Old Fort recreation properties to the county,” said County Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “We intend to be good stewards of the property.”

Lindley Park is home to three baseball fields, a sport court, and a playground. The pool complex is home to an approximately 80-foot-long pool.

Ownership of the properties will allow the county to seek grant funding that is not always possible for leased properties.

“The Parks and Recreation staff have already started working to make improvements to the facilities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh. “We look forward to making future improvements at these facilities.”

The McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department maintains numerous recreational facilities throughout the county including the Maple Leaf Sports Complex, the Recreation Center in Marion, the McDowell County Public Shooting Range, numerous trails, as well as the facilities in Old Fort, according to the news release.

In addition, the department offers a full range of programming options including youth baseball/softball, basketball, and football as well as adult basketball and softball. Information about the department can be found at www.mcdowellparksandrecreationofficial.com or by calling 828-652-3001.