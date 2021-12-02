Old Fort’s Christmas parade takes place Saturday

The town of Old Fort will celebrate the Christmas season this Saturday with the traditional parade. In addition, the Mountain Gateway Museum will have its open house and the First Baptist Church of Old Fort will host an outdoor movie.

Events like these didn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they are coming back for the 2021 Christmas season.

The lineup for the Old Fort Christmas parade will start at 4 p.m. at the Old Fort Elementary School parking lot, and the parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and be a part of the procession, said town officials.

The grand marshal part of the parade will consist of a tribute to the late Andrew Carlton. Carlton served on the Board of Aldermen and passed away in August at the age of 59. During his time on the board, he played the part of Santa Claus in the previous parades.

If you would like to be in the parade, you do not have to sign up beforehand. All you need to do is just be at the school and the organizers will put you in the lineup. With the event being held later in the day, organizers are asking everyone participating to light their floats with as many lights as possible, said town officials.