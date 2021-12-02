Old Fort’s Christmas parade takes place Saturday

The town of Old Fort will celebrate the Christmas season this Saturday with the traditional parade. In addition, the Mountain Gateway Museum will have its open house and the First Baptist Church of Old Fort will host an outdoor movie.
Events like these didn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they are coming back for the 2021 Christmas season.
The lineup for the Old Fort Christmas parade will start at 4 p.m. at the Old Fort Elementary School parking lot, and the parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and be a part of the procession, said town officials.
The grand marshal part of the parade will consist of a tribute to the late Andrew Carlton. Carlton served on the Board of Aldermen and passed away in August at the age of 59. During his time on the board, he played the part of Santa Claus in the previous parades.
If you would like to be in the parade, you do not have to sign up beforehand. All you need to do is just be at the school and the organizers will put you in the lineup. With the event being held later in the day, organizers are asking everyone participating to light their floats with as many lights as possible, said town officials.
The parade will proceed up Catawba Avenue to Main Street, and end at Samir’s Quick Stop on East Main Street.
Afterward, the First Baptist Church of Old Fort on Main Street will host an outdoor Christmas movie at its basketball court with cookies, hot cider and hot chocolate. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This event starts at 6 p.m. with the movie showing at 6:30 p.m.
At around the same time, the lighting of memorial luminaries, free refreshments, a children’s holiday-themed scavenger hunt and a Christmas food drive will be part of the festivities at Mountain Gateway Museum’s annual Christmas open house.
The museum’s open house will take place on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum (FOTMGM) are now selling memorial Christmas luminaries as a fundraiser for the museum’s Program Fund. Luminaries are $5 each and may be purchased from Friends’ members or at the museum, 24 Water St., in Old Fort. Buyers may choose to memorialize a deceased person or pet or honor a living person or pet, according to a news release.
The luminaries will be placed on the museum’s front porch, gazebo, sidewalks, and atop the rock wall along Mill Creek and will be lighted about 5:30 p.m., following the town’s parade.
Museum Director RoAnn Bishop said the outdoor luminaries will have battery-powered lights so there will be no danger of fire. The entire state of North Carolina is under a burning ban because of the dry conditions.
After seeing Mountain Gateway Museum aglow on the outside, come inside to warm up and see the festive holiday decorations, including a 9-foot-tall Christmas tree decorated with natural and homemade ornaments.
Free coffee, hot apple cider, and cookies will be served, and favorite holiday music will be played in the background. Also, children can participate in a scavenger hunt for which the winners will receive small prizes. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all guests are asked to wear cloth face coverings, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer while inside the museum, according to a news release.
Mountain Gateway Museum also will collect canned goods and non-perishable food items for local families in need of assistance at Christmastime. All donations will be given to the Foothills Food Hub in Marion for distribution throughout the community. Anyone wanting to donate food items can drop them in the large bin in the museum’s lobby through Sunday, Dec. 19.
Located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort, Mountain Gateway Museum is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday. Admission is free.