Old Fort native serves aboard USS Constitution

BOSTON — Fireman Bonnie Boyd, an Old Fort native, checked aboard USS Constitution on Wednesday, July 20.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

“Life isn't about waiting for the winds to change, it’s learning how to adjust your sails,” said Boyd when asked what it means to her to serve on Old Ironsides.

Boyd has served in the Navy for three months and USS Constitution is her first duty station. Boyd is a 2013 graduate of Britain Academy, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence, according to the news release.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

Constitution was retired from active service in 1881 and served as a receiving ship until being designated a museum ship in 1907, according to the ship's Wikipedia entry.

In 1934, she completed a three-year, 90-port tour of the nation. She sailed under her own power for her 200th birthday in 1997, and again in August 2012 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of her victory over Guerriere.

Constitution's stated mission today is to promote understanding of the Navy's role in war and peace through educational outreach, historical demonstration, and active participation in public events as part of the Naval history and heritage command.

As she is a fully commissioned Navy ship, her crew of 75 officers and sailors participate in ceremonies, educational programs, and special events while keeping her open to visitors year round and providing free tours. The officers and crew are all active-duty Navy personnel, and the assignment is considered to be special duty. She is usually berthed at Pier 1 of the former Charlestown Navy Yard at one end of Boston's Freedom Trail.