Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Saturday, Old Fort will hold a first-ever celebration for its trail and rail pathways while Marion will have its annual Liver Mush Festival.

Both of McDowell County’s towns will hold festivals on the same day.

The inaugural Old Fort Trails & Trains Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Old Fort. This first-time event celebrates “the rich history of the railways that brought life to Old Fort and the intentional trail work that is ensuring constructive growth of our forests and economy.”

The day will include family fun in downtown Old Fort and well as in the woodlands around the town. There will be street vendors, educational fun, food and community, according to a flier for the event.

The McDowell Trails Association will host guided hikes while the G5 Trail Collective will host a youth mountain bike race on site at the new Old Fort Gateway Trail System. The Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail will hold a 5K run/walk with registration proceeds benefiting this nonprofit and their work to create trail across three western North Carolina counties. There will be live demonstrations designed to teach a new skill or how to operate your outdoor equipment. Food trucks, vendors and more will be located in the downtown area, according to a website about the event.

Steve Pierce, president of the McDowell Trails Association, said there will be 50 vendors, a Kid Zone with activities for kids, a 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m., excursions to Andrews Geyser, a hike to Point Lookout and a model train exhibit.

All things railroad related will take place in and around the historic Old Fort Depot at 25 W. Main St.

Live music will be provided by The Dirty French Broads, which specializes in Americana and bluegrass music, according to a Facebook post.

“Born in the mountains of western North Carolina, this lively crew brings smoky ballads and boot stomping cut-a-rugs with the energy of a thousand golden retriever puppies seeing their first snowfall,” reads the Facebook post about the group. “With a genuine ability to connect with every person & fireside they gather around, they always bring the party and never leave without a few dozen friends.”

This inaugural festival will coincide with 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and is a celebration of pathways in and around Old Fort.

For more information, visit www.oldfortfest.com.

Liver Mush Festival

Later in the day, downtown Marion will celebrate the 15th annual Liver Mush Festival from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

“Come join the celebration of liver mush and the liver mush heritage of Marion and McDowell County! It’s a squeal!” reads a news release from the Marion Business Association.

The festival in the central business district of Marion will again feature the pig calling contest. Contestants are urged to have their best pig call ready. A cash prize of $25 and a festival T-shirt will go the best pig caller. There will also be the pig squealing contest. A $25 cash prize and a festival T-shirt will go to the winner, according to the news release.

There will be inflatables, face painting and other activities for the kids. You can visit with the arts and craft vendors.

“There is fun for everyone,” the news release said. “Downtown Marion’s restaurants, taprooms, meadery and brewery will be open for your enjoyment.”

Attendees at this year’s Liver Mush Festival can visit the Food Truck Rodeo, where a variety of food trucks will be competing against one another for the title of “Liver Mush Master.” Each participating food truck will serve at least one liver mush dish. Attendees will be able to purchase those dishes and vote for their favorite dish at the information booth.

Last year’s Food Truck Rodeo winner, Mama T’s Rolling Snack Shack, will return this year to defend its title as Liver Mush Master. Other food trucks participating include: Sips Soda Shop, JB’s Rolling Bistro LLC, Countryside BBQ, Krazea Korn, Super Snack Shop, Pelican’s Snoballs of Marion, Top Fuel Grill and Jay’s Lemonade, according to the news release.

And what would a Liver Mush Festival be without the sounds of great traditional mountain music.

Wiregrass is a band of five members and their influences come from every musical avenue. Although bluegrass is what brought them together, it’s not all they do. It’s not quite your Granny’s bluegrass. With a mix of genres from Flatt & Scruggs to Lynyrd Skynyrd and beyond, Wiregrass has something for everyone, according to the news release.

Members include: Jamey Harrison on guitar and vocals; Scott Lail on banjo, Dobro and vocals; Brad Davis on bass guitar and vocals; Jeremy Green on mandolin and vocals; and Tyler Leonard on lead guitar and vocals.

Wiregrass is crowd pleasing and brings a great new sound. So bring your dancing shoes and have a good time at Marion’s 15th annual Liver Mush Festival. At 6:15 p.m., Little Miss McDowell Greenleigh Strode will take the stage.

For more information, call 828-652-2215 or follow Liver Mush Festival on Facebook. In case of rain, the concert will be at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market cover, 67 W. Henderson St.

The 2023 sponsors include the city of Marion, Hunter’s Liver Mush, McDowell Technical Community College, Mariner Finance, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group and Renewal by Anderson, according to the news release.