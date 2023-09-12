RALEIGH — On Thursday, the N.C. Chamber announced the 30 semifinalists — 15 for the medium-to-large business category and 15 for the small business category — for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in N.C.” online competition, which began with 130 nominees.

And one of those 30 semifinalists in the medium-to-large business category is a cutting-edge plywood product made by Columbia Forest Products in Old Fort.

This is the fourth year that the N.C. Chamber has held the popular, public-driven contest, which spotlights North Carolina’s cutting-edge manufacturing industry — an industry that generates more than 17% of the gross state product and employs more than 10% of the state’s workforce, according to a news release.

“This year’s products really run the gamut — including vaccines, food products, bagpipes, jets, and much more,” said N.C. Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “We are so grateful to the entire manufacturing community — the backbone of our state’s economy for more than a century. And we are so excited to congratulate this list of semifinalists! As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

In this contest, Columbia Forest Products’ “coolest thing” is PureBond formaldehyde-free hardwood plywood. It is the original cost-competitive decorative hardwood plywood without the formaldehyde.

PureBond is Columbia Forest Products’ exclusive formaldehyde-free innovation for hardwood plywood manufacturing. It replaces traditional urea formaldehyde (UF) hardwood plywood construction with soy-based PureBond. This technology results in hardwood plywood panels that are comprised of no added formaldehyde components and assembled with no added formaldehyde adhesives. They are better for the environment and substantially less expensive than many other no-added-formaldehyde alternatives currently available, according to the Columbia Forest Products website.

This is just one of the products that are in the online competition. Columbia Forest Products in Old Fort is competing with other manufacturers in Cofield, Durham, Elizabeth City, Greensboro, Holly Springs, Huntersville, Salisbury, Smithfield, Stony Point, Troutman, Wilmington, Concord, Hickory, Newton and Winston-Salem in the medium-to-large business category.

The online contest has a Small Business Category. Small entrepreneurs in Atlantic Beach, Bear Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Greenville, Madison, Mount Airy, Nashville, Reidsville, Rockingham, Smyrna, Waynesville and Zebulon are in the competition.

Another one is located in Morganton, Nebo and Burlington. This is Carolina’s Textile District’s Marigold Beanie and it is a collaboration between Material Return, Fonta Flora Brewery, Solid State Clothing and Opportunity Threads, according to the news release.

Baxter is serving as the presenting sponsor of the online competition, and Business North Carolina is this year’s media partner. As the exclusive North Carolina affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturer, the N.C. Chamber knows that a strong manufacturing industry is crucial to the state’s economic and competitive success. The North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership is collaborating on the annual contest as a supporting organization.

How to vote

Go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to vote for the coolest thing made in N.C. The field of candidates will narrow with each round of voting, and the winning product will be revealed on Thursday, Oct. 5, the day before National Manufacturing Day. October is Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing, according to the news release.

Join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC. In addition to receiving a trophy, the victorious company and product will be featured in N.C. Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.

The N.C. Chamber works to research, develop, advocate, and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina. For more information, visit ncchamber.com, according to the news release.