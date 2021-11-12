 Skip to main content
Old Fort man faces drug trafficking charges
Christopher Calvin Basham

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An Old Fort man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a vehicle stop, authorities said on Friday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies charged 47-year-old Christopher Calvin Basham of Comfy Cove Road in Old Fort with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and felonious possession of methamphetamine. He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Deputy Robert Watson conducted a vehicle stop on Sugar Hill Road for a traffic violation. A search of Basham turned up trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Basham has previous drug convictions from 1997 in Buncombe County.

