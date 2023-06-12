An Old Fort man was found not guilty on forcible rape charges after a reported incident at a New Year’s Eve party in 2022.

Chaven Andres Lytle, 29, of Old Catawba River Road, Old Fort, pleaded not guilty to second-degree forcible rape in McDowell County Superior Court in April. He was found not guilty.

During a party on New Year’s Eve in 2022, it was reported that Lytle had inappropriate sexual conduct with 21- and 24-year-old females.

The following cases also were heard in McDowell County Superior Court:

● Kenneth Rich Litzenberger,62, of Ridge Street, Marion, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child. He was found not guilty.

● Randy Tate, 58, of Charlotte, was found guilty of habitual felon, breaking and entering and felony larceny. He was sentenced 77 to 105 months in prison. He must pay a court-appointed attorney $1,910.

● Christopher Robert Terry, 23, of Morganton, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

● Michael Cornett, 57, of Shangrila Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of driving while under the influence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Sentenced to 10 days in jail. Must pay court costs.