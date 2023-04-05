An Old Fort man was arrested after a break-in was caught on a security camera, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Grant Robinson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Gregory Dean Lewis with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after break/enter and felonious possession of stolen goods.

Lewis was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, on March 26, detectives responded to a residence for a prior breaking and entering. An unknown male was caught on the residence’s security cameras. The investigation led detectives to Lewis. The stolen property from the residence was recovered.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Lewis has no previous convictions listed.