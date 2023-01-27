 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Fort man charged following traffic stop

Jerry Clive Bridgewater II

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Jerry Clive Bridgewater II of Old Fort with felonious possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A magistrate issued Bridgewater a $5,000 unsecured bond.

On Jan. 25, Deputy Tilson was patrolling the Old Fort area when he stopped a vehicle, driven by Bridgewater, for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and marijuana, according to a news release.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Bridgewater has previous convictions for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

