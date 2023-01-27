Old Fort man charged following traffic stop

Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Jerry Clive Bridgewater II of Old Fort with felonious possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A magistrate issued Bridgewater a $5,000 unsecured bond.

On Jan. 25, Deputy Tilson was patrolling the Old Fort area when he stopped a vehicle, driven by Bridgewater, for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and marijuana, according to a news release.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Bridgewater has previous convictions for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.