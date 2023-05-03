Recently, Catawba Vale Collaborative members Stephanie Swepson-Twitty and Jason McDougald from Old Fort spoke at the annual Investing in Rural America conference in Roanoke, Va.

The conference “showcased the efforts of stakeholders to strengthen the financial base, court new industries and jobs, and recruit and retain a talented workforce in their small towns and rural communities,” according to a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, which produces the event.

The two-day event gathered 230 rural community leaders, business leaders, policymakers, economists, and others around the theme of “Partnering for Success.”

“At the Richmond Fed, we’re committed to understanding the unique challenges faced by small towns and rural communities across our District,” Bank President Tom Barkin said during his opening remarks. “We are constantly on the ground with local stakeholders in these communities, learning about their challenges and promising solutions. Once a year, we invite these leaders, along with other rural development experts, to share their perspectives on a bigger stage.”

Twitty and McDougald were part of the panel entitled “It Takes More Than A Village: Partnering to Drive Equitable Development.” The panel also featured representatives from Rural Support Partners, Opportunity Appalachia, Invest Appalachia, and Mountain BizWorks, according to the news release.

The conversation centered around equitable economic development and highlighted CVC’s plans to drive $30 million to the region of Old Fort through the new CVC Innovation Market, CVC Community Hub, Camp Grier’s Grier Village, and through Camp Grier’s trail development program, known as the G5 Trail Collective.

“We were so grateful to be included in The Investing in Rural American Conference,” said McDougald, who is the executive director of Camp Grier. “Our panel partners are providing amazing support to all our local efforts in Old Fort to use our natural assets to create a brighter future for all of our community in McDowell County.”

“This opportunity to share our work with such a broad audience of our peers and investors is truly appreciated,” said Swepson Twitty, who is the CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. “We were equally honored to share the stage with such an elite group of experts in Rural Economic Development.”

Also in attendance was U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules Committee. Sen. Warner applauded the Richmond Fed for convening a conference on a crucial issue to such a large swath of constituents and encouraged the rural stakeholders to capitalize upon the opportunity to learn from each other. Warner also discussed critical needs in rural areas — housing, broadband, and continued COVID relief support — and shared how federal leaders are trying to make an impact. He recommended that community leaders get creative in seeking and leveraging capital, including support from corporate entities, because it’s in their best interest for small towns and rural areas to thrive, too, according to the news release.

The Catawba Vale Collaborative (CVC) is a collaborative economic development effort focused on the sustainable and equitable growth and prosperity of rural America. Rooted in a novel process that is centered on community feedback and engagement, the CVC aims to take a holistic approach to community growth that prioritizes inclusivity and restorative innovation through recreation and outdoor activities.