The 150 Project invites the Old Fort community and historians to celebrate the town’s sesquicentennial.

On Jan. 25, 1872, the town of Catawba Vale was founded, however, the town name was changed to Old Fort on Feb. 23, 1873, honoring its origins as a stockade and “the most westernmost outpost of colonial civilization.”

For residents of Old Fort, the 150th anniversary may come as a surprise, however, The 150 Project plans to fill the community with celebrations, historical talks and festivities throughout the year.

“We decided it was essential to recognize such an important moment in Old Fort’s history, and the community should really come together to lift up the next 150 years of Old Fort,” says Cathy Moore, Old Fort resident and project manager of The 150 Project.

As part of the 150 Project’s #ElevateOldFort campaign, a sesquicentennial kick-off celebration will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23. All members of the community are invited to attend this event at Old Fort Elementary.

The celebration kick-off at 5 p.m. will host opening remarks by local and state officials, as well as presentations by historians and community members. The culmination of the event will include cake and refreshments for guests, and an opportunity to learn how Old Fort residents can record their own personal history of life in Old Fort for an oral archive project.

The 150 Project will host the event as the primary contributor, with an additional table to discuss and share upcoming events in Old Fort. A donation table will be set up with 150 Project mementos in exchange for donations to the organization. Currently, the 150 Project has anniversary magnets, stickers, lapel buttons and wristbands available for donors that contribute to the committee fund.

“We want folks to recognize this important event, and actively contribute to creating a great year in Old Fort’s history. So offering a donation in exchange for official Old Fort memorabilia is a great opportunity to show that Old Fort pride,” says Moore.

However, the 150 Sesquicentennial celebration doesn’t end on Feb. 23. In March, the 150 Project and Old Fort Elementary host two performances by local favorites, Maude & Ethel. Tickets for “Hysterical not Historical: Maude & Ethel Celebrate 150 years of Old Fort” can be purchased at the Sesquicentennial event or through Old Fort Elementary. Proceeds from the event will go directly back to Old Fort Elementary to benefit student activities throughout the year. The 150 Project will have information resources available at the event.

April will be the start of monthly historical talks and the recording of oral tradition and history in Old Fort. The fourth Thursday of each month will include the opportunity to meet members of The 150 Project to record an oral history and share historic mementos from the region’s past. All members of the community are welcome to share history from their perspective, and will be captured via audio or video. Kickstarting the Oral History sharing in April coincides with Old Fort’s well-known Pioneer Day, so the goal is to attract as many locals and historians interested in preserving more of daily life within Old Fort. A core component of The 150 Project includes the creation of an equitable space to establish the Black, indigenous and marginalized history of individuals in the region, The 150 Project will be working with members of People On the Move Old Fort to help record more oral history from community members.

A Writers Walk (similar to an Author Tour) featuring local authors will occur on Thursday, March 23.

More information can be found on The 150 Project’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The150ProjectOldFort.

The 150 Project is a committee of Old Fort residents and partners working towards elevating the history, culture, and community of Old Fort during its 150th year as a recognized town.

Goals include:

● Sharing and capturing the history of Old Fort through a modern lens.

● Providing an equitable space to establish the Black and indigenous history of Old Fort.

● Recognize the growing community of artists and entrepreneurs in the town.

● Offering residents of Old Fort a deeper understanding of local history through monthly historical talks.

● Work to create fun, accessible events and partner or share local events that lift up the community.