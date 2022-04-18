Old Fort Industrial Sewing Academy celebrates success

Kitsbow Cycling Apparel is celebrating success from the first two groups of Old Fort Industrial Sewing Academy students, a program in conjunction with McDowell Technical Community College inside Kitsbow’s factory.

The academy has recently seen two groups graduate from the basic class and move into more advanced classes learning a specific garment type, such as pants or woolen shirts. The first group had two students and the second had three. All five graduates are now working in production at Kitsbow in Old Fort.

As a result, Kitsbow’s innovative one-piece-flow lean manufacturing capacity is expanding and improving, delivering apparel built to order into the hands of customers in less time than all of 2021, according to a news release.

The Sewing Academy is one of the first educational programs for apparel professionals that emphasizes the skills and techniques required for effective team work with the same emphasis as the mastery of the industrial sewing machine equipment. For a four-week period of eight-hour shifts in the basic class, students focus on learning the equipment, garment assembly and teamwork.

The next level of training consists of multiple weeks of learning how to make specific garments, which further builds the foundation of a career in premium apparel making. Kitsbow uses a One-Piece-Flow process, also called lean manufacturing or the “Toyota Way.” This means that when a customer orders a garment, that precise garment is made in a flow, rather than as part of a batch of the same size and color product. The batch methodology is used by almost all of the apparel industry worldwide, according to the news release.

The efficiency and environmental benefits of one-piece-flow are clear, however the process requires that the maker sew and assemble at a high level of quality, and at the same time collaborate, cooperate and coordinate with their fellow makers. This is why the Sewing Academy was designed to teach both of those skills.

When customers are waiting for their made-to-order apparel, it is likely a workforce issue, with an inadequate number of makers.

“This isn’t a supply chain problem, it is a shortage of skilled makers,” said David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow. “And because apparel hasn’t been made in volume in America for nearly 30 years, skilled sewers are nearly impossible to find, and those with One-Piece-Flow experience are literally impossible to find. We have to create them, which is why the Academy exists.”

The success of the Old Fort Sewing Academy students translates into faster production for Kitsbow and less wait time for customers. Kitsbow’s website estimates how long it will take between ordering a garment and when the item will ship. The Coleman Valley Bibs are down to one week, while the Icon Shirt is down to two weeks. Both of these items had an eight-week wait time in the past.

Graduates of the program are not obligated to work at Kitsbow, and one other sewing operation has landed nearby in Old Fort and it is expected that graduates will have even more options for employment locally within the next year.

“Indeed, we hope to be building the foundation for a rebirth of high-quality, premium sewn products in the Old Fort area,” said Billstrom.

Applications for the Old Fort Sewing Academy can be found on Kitsbow’s careers page. Students are paid $15 an hour during the initial four-week Academy.

Kitsbow was established in California 10 years ago, with each detail of our apparel vetted for quality and style. The clothes are also exceedingly durable, which means they last longer, and that the negative impact of production is minimized. Relocating to Old Fort in 2019, Kitsbow committed to a Just in Time manufacturing model, minimizing waste and maximizing flexibility to serve the customer. Kitsbow clothing (except for gloves and socks) is made in the United States of America, and all Kitsbow products are packaged and shipped using compostable packaging that’s ready to return to the Earth in your own garden. In 2022, Kitsbow rebooted as a public benefit corporation, and has started the process to become a certified B Corp. Kitsbow also is a Bicycle Friendly Business, designated at the highest level (Platinum) by The League of American Bicyclists, according to the news release.

For additional information, visit kitsbow.com.