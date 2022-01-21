Old Fort Fire Department loses 41-year volunteer to COVID-19. Chief: “He was a valuable resource”

The Old Fort fire community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Robert “Bobby” Sherman, 59, of Old Fort, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after testing positive for COVID-19 right after the new year. Sherman was a dedicated volunteer for 41 years, according to Old Fort Fire Chief Ron Richardson. Sherman joined the Old Fort Fire Department on April 14, 1981 and held ranks of firefighter, lieutenant and captain.

“He was one of the most valuable resources in our department. He was always dependable and willing to help when asked. Bobby was quiet, and unassuming, but when asked what he thought about something, he would give his opinion,” Richardson said. “He encompassed the meaning of a true volunteer, functioning as a professional with knowledge and experience to make the right call when on the scene.”

Sherman was a diesel mechanic and farmer most of his life, as well as giving his service and free time to the fire department. Richardson said the department leaned on him to keep their trucks going.

