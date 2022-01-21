Old Fort Fire Department loses 41-year volunteer to COVID-19. Chief: “He was a valuable resource”

The Old Fort fire community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Robert “Bobby” Sherman, 59, of Old Fort, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after testing positive for COVID-19 right after the new year. Sherman was a dedicated volunteer for 41 years, according to Old Fort Fire Chief Ron Richardson. Sherman joined the Old Fort Fire Department on April 14, 1981 and held ranks of firefighter, lieutenant and captain.
“He was one of the most valuable resources in our department. He was always dependable and willing to help when asked. Bobby was quiet, and unassuming, but when asked what he thought about something, he would give his opinion,” Richardson said. “He encompassed the meaning of a true volunteer, functioning as a professional with knowledge and experience to make the right call when on the scene.”
Sherman was a diesel mechanic and farmer most of his life, as well as giving his service and free time to the fire department. Richardson said the department leaned on him to keep their trucks going.
“He always answered calls for service. Sometimes when others weren’t available, Bobby might be the only one responding,” Richardson said. “Bobby was a pump man, meaning he knew how to set up the fire pump on the scene and knew how they operated. Rural firefighting involves different ways to get water and takers to haul. He understood how this worked and how to get water to a fire scene.”
Richardson has worked alongside Sherman for most of those 41 years he served, and can’t remember a time Sherman said no to a task or challenge.
“He would always say ‘Yeah I can do that’,” Richardson said. “Having somebody that was that willing and able to respond quickly 24/7 is very hard to replace.”
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Rev. Jeffrey Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m.
The Old Fort Fire Department and several county emergency agencies will carry Sherman from Beam Funeral Service to the Old Fort Fire Department and back to the funeral home before the service. The procession will start at Beam Funeral Service at 8:30 a.m., travel U.S. 221 South to I-40 West. They will get off of exit 73 and travel to the Old Fort Fire Department before departing down U.S. 70 West back to the funeral home.
His obituary can be read by visiting beamfuneralservice.com.