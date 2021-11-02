Old Fort Family Medicine set to open as an independent practice Dec. 6

A new independent medical practice for Old Fort will soon start seeing patients in a familiar setting.
Located at 32 E. Main St., Mission Community Medicine Old Fort will close its doors next month but it will later reopen as Old Fort Family Medicine. This will be a private, independent medical practice that will replace the Mission-affiliated one.
Dr. Brian Ware, 36, will be the lead physician at Old Fort Family Medicine. Ware has been with Mission Health for the last five years, exclusively in McDowell County. He worked at the Glenwood practice (now closed) and has been working at the Old Fort practice for two and a half years.
“Mission’s last day (in Old Fort) is set for Dec. 3 of this year, and we will open as an independent practice on Dec. 6,” Ware said to The McDowell News. “We are already booking appointments and accepting new patients. We will be accepting all insurances (including Mission Health), and our goal is to remain a community partner with McDowell Hospital, as I will maintain my hospital privileges.”
Basically, that means he can still place orders at Mission Hospital McDowell for services and read Mission’s charts, he added.
“With all the restructuring occurring with the HCA transition last year, I felt the time was right to pursue my lifelong passion of opening a small private practice,” said Ware to The McDowell News. “The Mission Old Fort Building was for sale, which raised concerns about the future of the medical practice. I partnered with my father to purchase the building, an aspect of this which has been really fun. I sat down with Mission and talked about my goals of running a private practice, and how I wanted to remain a part of the McDowell Community, and they have helped me to remain in the building. We have been working together on this transition for the last year.”
Originally from Florida, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Central Florida in Orlando in 2008. After college, he received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Fla. in 2013. From there, he completed his family medicine residency at Florida Hospital in Orlando in 2016. He is board-certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment, according to the Website for his new practice.
After his residency, Ware moved to western North Carolina to take advantage of the outdoor lifestyle and moderate climate and has been practicing medicine here since 2016. In his spare time, he enjoys backpacking, fishing, hiking, and camping with friends and family. “His greatest joy outside of medicine is spending quality time with his wife and kids,” reads the Website. “Dr. Ware chose the family medicine specialty because it provides the greatest ability to create personal relationships with patients and allows for the broadest diversity of medical knowledge and skills.”
Ware is focused on “bringing a holistic approach to patient care involving a broad range of evidence-based treatments including traditional therapies blended with homeopathic, natural, osteopathic and alternative approaches.” He has a strong background in pediatrics and is passionate about providing comprehensive primary care starting at birth. He is currently accepting new patients of all ages, according to the practice’s Website.
Joining him will be Darus Henson, who is a certified family nurse practitioner. Originally from Morganton, Henson earned a degree in nursing from Eastern Carolina University in 2008 and spent the next 10 years working as a registered nurse in the emergency department. In 2017, he completed his training to become a nurse practitioner from East Tennessee State University. His experience as a practitioner is broad, spending time in surgical, wound care, and urgent care services before making the transition into primary care full time. He is currently accepting new patients ages 6 months and older.
In addition, Anya Shtymak will continue her work in Old Fort as a physician assistant. She received her Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Carolina University in 2004. From there, she worked as a registered nurse until pursuing her passion to become a physician assistant (PA). She graduated from the Physician Assistant program at Duke University in 2010 with a Master’s degree in health science. She discovered her love for primary care very early in her time at Duke. She has been serving the McDowell County community since 2011. She places a strong emphasis on preventative medicine and strives to provide a holistic approach to her care. She is currently accepting new patients ages 2 years and older, according to the practice’s Website.
Ware said he, Henson and Shtymak will follow a holistic approach to health and wellness at Old Fort Family Medicine. He added means that their goal is to “treat the whole person, as opposed to addressing a symptom checklist.”
This approach requires deeper conversations that will help the physicians navigate multiple interconnected problems that a patient may be experiencing, and allow them to arrive at the core of the solution.
“Our practice is designed with families in mind so everyone will have a comfortable experience. We want to provide a one-stop medical office for the entire family, allowing you to focus on other priorities in your day,” reads the Website.
For more information, visit practice's Website at www.oldfortfamilymedicine.com