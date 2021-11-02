Old Fort Family Medicine set to open as an independent practice Dec. 6

A new independent medical practice for Old Fort will soon start seeing patients in a familiar setting.

Located at 32 E. Main St., Mission Community Medicine Old Fort will close its doors next month but it will later reopen as Old Fort Family Medicine. This will be a private, independent medical practice that will replace the Mission-affiliated one.

Dr. Brian Ware, 36, will be the lead physician at Old Fort Family Medicine. Ware has been with Mission Health for the last five years, exclusively in McDowell County. He worked at the Glenwood practice (now closed) and has been working at the Old Fort practice for two and a half years.

“Mission’s last day (in Old Fort) is set for Dec. 3 of this year, and we will open as an independent practice on Dec. 6,” Ware said to The McDowell News. “We are already booking appointments and accepting new patients. We will be accepting all insurances (including Mission Health), and our goal is to remain a community partner with McDowell Hospital, as I will maintain my hospital privileges.”

Basically, that means he can still place orders at Mission Hospital McDowell for services and read Mission’s charts, he added.