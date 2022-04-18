Old Fort Elementary students compete in NC Science and Engineering Fair. Julia Roark named Promising Young Researcher

Three Old Fort Elementary students competed in this year’s North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair and one of those students took home a title.

Fifth-graders Nathan Tipper, Maddox Alexander and Julia Roark competed in the 2022 virtual competition with their science fair projects in the 34th annual event.

Roark, whose project was called “What Bakes Best?”, won the award for Promising Young Researcher in the elementary division. She was up against other peer researchers. STEM business, education, governmental and nonprofit sector volunteers interviewed the students and selected award winners.

A full listing of the award winning projects is available on the NCSEF website. Live fair events including many students presenting their work during “2 Minutes with a Mic” is available on the NCSEF YouTube channel and all student projects have been posted on the Symposium platform.

The NC Science Fair Foundation sponsors the NCSEF and its 9 Regional Competitions across North Carolina. NCSFF is a 501© 3 nonprofit, volunteer driven organization, whose mission is to increase inquiry-based student research in STEM related areas of study in Grades 3-12 by “Inspiring Innovation in Student Research”. NCSEF is the state affiliate to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

For more information about being a judge, volunteer or sponsors, contact Theresa Gibson, executive director, at execdiretor@ncsciencefair.org or visit the NCSEF website at http://www.ncsciencefair.org