Old Fort Community Players will present two free shows in September at the Mountain Gateway Museum’s amphitheater and the first will be performed this Saturday.

“I, Colitus” is a Shakespearean spoof written by Bruce Kane, television comedy writer for such shows as “Bob Newhart” and others. It tells the tale (in hilarious detail) of the infamous Ides of March, Julius Caesar, his wife Calpurnia and Cleopatra. Brutus, Cassius and Marc Antony add to the mayhem with a “Roman chorus” butting in every now and then, according to a news release.

Old Fort Community Players is a newly formed theatre troupe operating out of a studio in the Arrowhead Art Gallery on Catawba Avenue in downtown Old Fort. Their mission statement reads “Enriching the lives of area residents and visitors by offering free or low cost live theatre. Bringing members of the community together as they work toward a common goal - creating art, exploring new ways of communicating, along with self-discovery.”

“I, Colitus” will be presented at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Please come and support community theatre with your attendance and your participation,” reads the news release. “Donations to the theatre are gratefully accepted.”

Visit Old Fort Community Players’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theatreonthestreet to find information about upcoming events or how to get involved.