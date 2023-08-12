In a very short period of time, Old Fort Community Players, McDowell County’s newest theatrical group, has grown dramatically since its inception last month.

The group’s first production “Old Fort, Beyond the Vale” was well received and since then, founder Connie Hurst has secured a physical space for the group. They also are in the midst of producing the next show and will offer a beginning acting class as well as a stage reading for the remainder of 2023, according to a news release.

The group will take up residence in a studio space at Arrowhead Gallery, 78C S. Catawba Ave., in Old Fort, on Friday, Sept. 1. Having a headquarters will allow OFCP to meet, hold workshops, rehearse and store props and costumes. It will also be an opportunity for visitors to the gallery to learn more about community theatre and how to get involved.

The Shakespearean Spoof “I, Colitus,” will be presented at the amphitheater at Mountain Gateway Museum on two Saturdays in September. Bruce Kane, former comedy writer for such sitcoms as “The Bob Newhart Show,” pokes fun at Julius Caesar using dry wit and biting commentary. The one-act play will feature a cast of 10 to 15 seasoned actors and budding community talent on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m. The amphitheater is at 24 Water St., Old Fort. The show is free and donations for the continued growth of the theatre are gratefully accepted, according to the news release.

Beginning acting classes will be held at the Old Fort branch library on four Saturdays in October and November. The class is offered on a donation basis. Class size is limited to just 10 people. Those interested can email conniehurst112@gmail.com to secure a space.

Dates are Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4, from 3-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 3-5 p.m. The class will cover actor movement/vocal warm up, theatre games, scene study, monologue and character development. The class will culminate in a showcase performance in December. The library is at 65 E. Mitchell St., Old Fort.

A staged reading of “A Christmas Carol” will be held at the Davis Country Store and Café two Saturdays in December. The Davis family members have graciously offered their cozy space for the telling of this timeless tale. OFCP will again cast community members to portray Charles Dickens’ endearing characters on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. The Café is at 75 E. Main St., Old Fort.

Old Fort Community Players will hold an open house on Saturday, Sept. 9. The gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors to the gallery are welcome to check in the theatre space, pick up a brochure and information about upcoming events as well as enjoy free refreshments.

Twenty twenty-four will be an exciting time for the theatre group and the community. A full season of plays, original works, music, poetry, improv classes, workshops and children’s summer theatre camp are being planned using local venues and public spaces, according to the news release.

To learn more about how to help, audition or volunteer, contact conniehurst112@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page — Old Fort Community Players.