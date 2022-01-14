Old Fort Board of Aldermen discuss proposed property development

The Old Fort Board of Aldermen held its first meeting of 2022 and heard about plans to develop properties in the town.
During the Monday meeting, Jeff Parker with Mill Creek Properties spoke to the Board of Alderman about his plans for developing the property he purchased on West Mitchell Street. Parker said he has already submitted plans with the McDowell County Building Inspectors Office.
In addition, Mill Creek Properties has purchased land on Polly Noblitt Drive and Harmon Drive in Old Fort. Parker previously said to The McDowell News he plans to build “small footprint homes” and four of them are already located on Commerce Street.
Parker asked what is required from the town in order to have water and sewer service for his new development. He asked the aldermen to close a portion of Polly Noblitt Drive. He also asked for Harmon Drive to be closed so he can put in a new drive that will be named Creek Side Drive, going from West Mitchell Street to Salisbury Avenue. Parker said he would provide a description of the portions to be closed for the next meeting. He needs the cost of connections for water and sewer, according to town officials.
The aldermen did not take action on his requests at the Monday meeting but will likely do so at the February meeting. Parker will probably be back at the next meeting with an update on this project, said town officials.
In other business, Dennis Pruitt with Double Creek Pro Rodeo spoke to the aldermen about the annual rodeo in Old Fort. It will be held Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 of this year. Alderman Melvin Lytle made the motion for the same requirements as last year to be in place for this year’s contract. The town will have the fireworks on the Fourth of July. Alderman Wayne Stafford seconded this motion, and it was approved unanimously. Pruitt will get the contract to the town for approval, according to town officials.
In addition, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:
• Heard about a resident of Butler Ridge who has had a water leak. The town has tried working with the owner but there has been no success. Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Grindstaff made a motion for a new meter to be placed at the entrance of the road. The property owner has to replace his service line from the meter to his house and is responsible for the current water bill. A no-tampering device will be placed on the meter and if the property owner tampers with the meter he will be charged a fine. The board unanimously approved the motion.
• Heard about problems with a sewer line going to Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts in Old Fort. The aldermen heard that a jet rod was used to clear the sewer line and more than 55 gallons of grease were removed. This was the third time the town has had to have the sewer line unstopped. Grindstaff made the motion that the bill be sent to Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts. If not paid by the business, it will be sent to the owner of the building. The motion was approved unanimously.