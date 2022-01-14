Old Fort Board of Aldermen discuss proposed property development

In other business, Dennis Pruitt with Double Creek Pro Rodeo spoke to the aldermen about the annual rodeo in Old Fort. It will be held Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 of this year. Alderman Melvin Lytle made the motion for the same requirements as last year to be in place for this year’s contract. The town will have the fireworks on the Fourth of July. Alderman Wayne Stafford seconded this motion, and it was approved unanimously. Pruitt will get the contract to the town for approval, according to town officials.

In addition, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Heard about a resident of Butler Ridge who has had a water leak. The town has tried working with the owner but there has been no success. Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Grindstaff made a motion for a new meter to be placed at the entrance of the road. The property owner has to replace his service line from the meter to his house and is responsible for the current water bill. A no-tampering device will be placed on the meter and if the property owner tampers with the meter he will be charged a fine. The board unanimously approved the motion.

• Heard about problems with a sewer line going to Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts in Old Fort. The aldermen heard that a jet rod was used to clear the sewer line and more than 55 gallons of grease were removed. This was the third time the town has had to have the sewer line unstopped. Grindstaff made the motion that the bill be sent to Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts. If not paid by the business, it will be sent to the owner of the building. The motion was approved unanimously.