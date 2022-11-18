Old Fort Aldermen talk about New Year’s Eve plans

The town of Old Fort is getting ready for the next New Year’s Eve celebration since the first one from last year was a big hit.

The New Year’s Eve celebration was discussed during the regular meeting of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, which was held on Monday at the Town Hall.

Doug McCraw with Encore Events gave the board an update on the next New Year’s Eve celebration event. McCraw was instrumental in Old Fort having its first ever NYE bash, which proved to be a big success, according to town officials.

For the next one, McCraw said he needed three things: closing the parking lot of Town Hall to accommodate the food vendors and inflatables, reserving the rooms in the Old Fort Depot so the dancers can get ready and having the town charge the food vendors a fee for that night.

Mayor Rick Hensley asked if anyone had any objections on any of the requests from McGraw. All of the aldermen said there will be no charge for the food vendors. But the parking lot and rooms at the Depot are available for McCraw and the performers to use.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Heard from Randall Conley who asked to be put on the agenda for February. He is working with a group of people interested having an area annexed into the town limits. He is working on a feasibility study of the area in question. The aldermen agreed to put him on the agenda for February, according to town officials.

• Heard the 2021-2022 audit report from Leslie Sigmon with the accounting firm of Lowdermilk, Church & Company LLP. Sigmon went over some of the highlights of the audit and then asked the board members if they had any questions. All board members were very pleased with the audit and thanked her for coming to Monday’s meeting.

• Heard an announcement from Mayor Rick Hensley who said there will not be a holiday lighting ceremony this year due to the electrical work in the town with Duke Energy replacing the power poles. The town will put out the Christmas decorations but not everything can be ready to be turned on at the same time, he said.

• Announced that the Old Fort Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup is at 4 p.m. at Old Fort Elementary School with the parade starting at 5 p.m.

• Talked about street paving. Alderman Melvin Lytle has gotten a bid from Caldwell Construction Services, LLC in paving some streets. Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion to accept the bid on resurfacing of Maple Street, N. Thomason Street and Sloan Street. Alderman Jamie Grindstaff seconded this motion and it was approved unanimously.