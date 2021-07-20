Old Fort Aldermen pick Hancock to fill empty seat until November election

On Friday, Iretha Hancock took the oath of office as the newest member of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Rick Hensley administered the oath.

She was chosen by the Board of Aldermen to replace Jerome Effler, who resigned from the board because he moved to Marion.

Hancock, 60, of 261 Reservoir Drive in Old Fort, filed earlier this month to run for the unexpired term left by Effler. She is an administrative assistant with Tilson Machine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is just for the remainder of Effler’s term and is not for an entire four-year term.

This seat on the board will appear on the ballot in this year’s election, said Elections Director Kim Welborn.

Hancock will be a member of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen until the November election and then voters will pick who completes the rest of Effler’s term, which comes back up for election in 2023.

Erin Adams and Anna Fretwell are also running for that seat in this coming’s November election.

The person who is elected to the alderman-unexpired term will take that position, which will be for the remaining two years, said Jane Dale Propst, deputy director of the Board of Elections.