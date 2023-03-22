On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen heard an update on the second annual Rock ‘n’ Roller cycling event in the town.

The board held its regular meeting for March on Monday at Town Hall.

Last year, cyclists from numerous states and Canada experienced the Old Fort Edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roller. McDowell Trails Association held the event, which showcases what makes McDowell County — and particularly Old Fort — a cycling destination. It features a 60-mile Hard Rock and a 30-mile Soft Rock ride.

On Monday, Steve Pierce and Buz Buzogany, representing the McDowell Trail Association, gave an update on the 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roller event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 29. The MTA has applied for a single-day ABC permit for the final evening dinner of the Rock ‘n’ Roller. The dinner will be held in the building that Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. has purchased behind the Old Fort Town Hall. Each person attending the event will be given a ticket for one drink. The beer will be supplied by Hillman Beer.

The permit requires the town of Old Fort to approve the group applying for state approval to serve the beer off premises. Alderman and Police Chief Melvin Lytle told the MTA representatives to contact Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE). If state ALE officials approve for the beer to be served off Hillman’s premises, then the town will agree to the permit, Lytle said.

Pierce said the MTA would contact ALE and let the town know what the response is, according to town officials.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Approved having all the board members to be budget officers to work on next year’s budget.

• Heard a report from Mayor Rick Hensley about the mowing of the grass at Old Fort Cemetery. Only one bid was received and it is from Billy Chambers. His bid includes mowing of the cemetery biweekly at the cost of $650. Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion to accept his bid and for the work to start the first of April. It was approved unanimously, according to town officials.

• Heard a report about the town’s sewer treatment plant. The town has gotten two bids for the repairs at the sewer plant. Three pumps, railing and check valves need to be replaced. The bids came from Gopher Utility Services Inc. and Buchanan Pump Service. After some discussion, Lytle made the motion to go with Gopher Utility Services Inc. and to use the hydromantic pump instead of the keen pump. It was approved unanimously, according to town officials.

• Held a closed session about economic development. No action was taken after the closed session.

Monday’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen took place the day before Kitsbow announced it would close permanently, on Friday, April 7.