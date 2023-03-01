Recently, the Old Ford Board of Aldermen heard again about people who may be interested in being annexed into the town limits.

In November of last year, Randall Conley and other residents spoke to the Board of Aldermen and asked to be put on the agenda for February. At that time, Conley said he was working with a group of people interested having an area annexed into the town limits. He said he was working on a feasibility study of the area in question. That area being considered is along Old Catawba River Road and Baptist Side Road. The aldermen agreed to put him on the agenda for February 2023 during the regular November 2022 meeting, according to town officials.

Last week, Conley returned and gave the board a copy of the survey results from the people who live in the area that is being considered for annexation. Conley said 78 postcards with information about the survey were sent out and only 37 people have responded. From the survey, it shows that 46% of the responses came from people who are already inside the town limits. Conley said he was not sure why people already inside the town limits responded to the survey. He said he is still working on getting information about the impact and cost if the town did consider that area for annexation.

Conley added he hopes to come back to the Board of Aldermen in the next few months to give an update on the project, according to town officials.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

Heard an update about the 150th anniversary celebration for the town. Cathy Moore, who is organizing the celebration, gave the board an update about the kickoff events held Thursday of last week at Old Fort Elementary. Moore gave all the aldermen a copy of the rack cards that are being placed in local businesses to promote the events planned for the 150th anniversary celebration.

Adopted the contract with the accounting firm of Lowdermilk Church & Co., LLP for the 2022-2023 audit.

Adopted a body camera ordinance for the Old Fort Police Department. The town of Black Mountain recently donated 10 body cameras to Old Fort’s police force. The Black Mountain Police Department received a grant to upgrade the cameras worn by their officers.

Heard a report from Mayor Rick Hensley about the resurfacing of Thompson and Maple streets. The work was started on Monday of last week.

Agreed to seek bids for mowing of the grass at the Old Fort Cemetery. The town will accept bids for the work until the next Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, March 20.

Held a closed session for discussion of an economic development matter. No action was taken following the closed session.