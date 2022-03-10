Old Fort Aldermen discuss fireworks cost at March meeting

On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen talked about the rising costs for fireworks on the Fourth of July and mowing the grass at the town cemetery.

The regular March meeting of the Old Fort Board of Alderman was held in the boardroom of the Old Fort Town Hall on Monday. The aldermen didn’t meet in February because some of the board members tested positive for COVID-19 at that time.

During the meeting, Alderman Melvin Lytle informed the board that the cost of the Fourth of July fireworks show has increased dramatically.

Lytle asked the company that puts on the show to give him a fireworks shell count if the town stayed at the same cost as last year. This would be compared with the number of shells if the town put a similar show this year but at the higher cost. After discussion of the difference in the number of shells shot, Lytle made the motion to stay at the same cost and just see how that show turns out. If it’s not a good show, then the town can increase it for the next year’s fireworks. This motion was approved unanimously, according to town officials.