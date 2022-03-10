Old Fort Aldermen discuss fireworks cost at March meeting

On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen talked about the rising costs for fireworks on the Fourth of July and mowing the grass at the town cemetery.
The regular March meeting of the Old Fort Board of Alderman was held in the boardroom of the Old Fort Town Hall on Monday. The aldermen didn’t meet in February because some of the board members tested positive for COVID-19 at that time.
During the meeting, Alderman Melvin Lytle informed the board that the cost of the Fourth of July fireworks show has increased dramatically.
Lytle asked the company that puts on the show to give him a fireworks shell count if the town stayed at the same cost as last year. This would be compared with the number of shells if the town put a similar show this year but at the higher cost. After discussion of the difference in the number of shells shot, Lytle made the motion to stay at the same cost and just see how that show turns out. If it’s not a good show, then the town can increase it for the next year’s fireworks. This motion was approved unanimously, according to town officials.
In a similar summertime matter, Lytle made a motion to take bids for the mowing at the Old Fort Cemetery. The person who is currently doing the mowing has let the town know the cost will go up for each mowing. After a discussion, the aldermen agreed to take bids for the work.
In other business, the Old Fort board heard a request from Amanda Elledge Finn, the new executive director of the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail. She asked the Board of Alderman to renew the town’s support for the next three years.
The Fonta Flora State Trail is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to build and maintain 100 miles of trail that is proposed to connect Buncombe, McDowell, and Burke counties. Representing a significant economic opportunity for western North Carolina, F3ST will work with existing partner organizations in the region to expand the outdoor recreational offerings to the community.
The town was paying $1,000 a year for this effort but Finn asked for $2,000 a year to support and continue her job. Lytle made the motion to approve the support for the next three years at $2,000 a year. It was approved unanimously, according to town officials.
Finn also asked the Board of Aldermen for support of $5,000 a year for the next three years for another trails position in conjunction with the city of Marion and McDowell County. After discussion from the board, they decided to table this until the new budget can be looked at further.
Also, RoAnn Bishop with the Mountain Gateway Museum asked the board if she can help with the upcoming 150-year anniversary celebration. Next year in February, Old Fort will celebrate its 150th anniversary as a town. She has several ideas and would like to help with planning. All board members agreed for her and her staff to help.
The Board of Aldermen also heard from business and property owner Jeff Parker, who has petitioned the town to close a portion of Polly Noblitt Drive. He has purchased the property the drive goes through and wants to make a development of homes that will connect with other homes on Harmon Drive. Alderman Jamie Grindstaff made the motion to accept the petition and set the public hearing for the April 4 meeting. The motion was approved unanimously, according to town officials.
In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:
• Heard a report from Mayor Rick Hensley about the bids for putting a fence behind the Rockett building so people cannot access the roof of the building. The town got only one bid, G&S Fence Company in the amount of $3,200. Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion to accept the bid and get the job done. This motion passed unanimously.
• Accepted the contract with the firm of Lowdermilk Church & Co. for the 2021-2022 audit.
• Talked about the 2022 Gold Festival, which is the first weekend in June. The board agreed to talk with the organizers of the Old Fort New Year’s Eve celebration to see if they could help get vendors for the Gold Festival.
• Alderman Wayne Stafford made a motion to look at other neighboring towns for any ordinances prohibiting homeless people from residing inside the town limits. This motion passed unanimously.