Old Fort Aldermen discuss economic development

The Old Fort Board of Aldermen held two closed sessions about two different economic development matters during the regular meeting on Monday.

The Old Fort Aldermen held their first meeting of 2023 on Monday at the Town Hall. Mayor Rick Hensley could not attend so Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Grindstaff presided over the meeting.

A closed session was held about an economic development matter. No action was taken after the closed session, according to town officials.

Next, county Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie and consultant Timothy Cain spoke to Old Fort officials about the property revaluation happening this year. The county’s revaluation will be conducted on a four-year basis instead of every eight years. The notifications will be mailed out by the end of this month and all property owners should get their notifications by the middle of February.

Property owners who object to the new values can ask for an informal appeal with the county Tax Assessor’s Office. All appeals must be filed with the Tax Assessor’s Office within 30 days of the notice date.

If you disagree with the results of the informal appeal, you can file a formal appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review. The McDowell County Commission acts as that board. All requests for a formal appeal must be made in writing and on the proper form.

The first meeting of the Board of Equalization and Review must be held no earlier than the first Monday in April and no later than the first Monday in May. The actual times and dates will be advertised in The McDowell News.

Grindstaff asked if they knew a percentage of what the increase in property values will be. Cain said it will be based on the sales of homes in the past two years in the area where you live. The county was sectioned off so that the valuations of homes that sold in one area did not affect the revaluation in another area that did not have any homes sold. Cain told the Old Fort Aldermen that it looks like most areas had an increase in values of approximately 40%. Some areas were less and some areas were more.

After hearing from Cain and Wylie, the aldermen held a second closed session about another economic development matter. No action was taken after the closed session, according to town officials.

Both groups associated with these economic development matters will come back to the board at a future meeting.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Talked about the annual rodeo which is held around Independence Day. Lane Scruggs, who has taken over the rodeo, asked town officials if they still interested in having the event in July. All board members were in agreement of having a rodeo again this year. It will be held on July 3 and 4.

• Discussed the Christmas lights. Alderman Wayne Stafford said he wanted to make sure the town stays in contact with Duke Energy to make sure all the Christmas light connections are moved to the new poles before November.

• Talked about the Old Fort Cemetery. Stafford said he would like for the cemetery to be cleaned and all small trees removed before the town’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The angel statue in the cemetery needs to be cleaned and repaired and town needs to find someone who can do it.

• Agreed to apply for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to extended sewer on West Orchard Street to Old U.S. 70.