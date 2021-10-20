Old Fort Aldermen approve design firm for Fonta Flora trailhead park

During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the planned Fonta Flora State Trail trailhead park.
The Fonta Flora State Trail will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and it will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns. The organizers are working with local governments and trail enthusiasts to make this a reality in the next few years.
The trailhead will be located in Old Fort. To get more trail on the ground, the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail have been working with the town of Old Fort in the planning and funding of the trailhead and park beside Davidson’s Fort. In addition to the quarter of a mile of tree lined paved Fonta Flora State Trail, the planned trailhead and park will include restrooms, parking, a dog park, bike garden, central green space and a picnic pavilion area.
The N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) has awarded the town of Old Fort a $330,000 grant for the Old Fort Fonta Flora Trailhead and Park. A local match of $330,000 is required as a part of the grant award and is being covered by McDowell County, Old Fort, community donors and McDowell Trails Association.
During the Monday meeting, Eric Woolridge with the planning and consulting firm of Destination by Design came to present the plans for the Fonta Flora Trailhead and a contract for the overseeing of the project. Destination by Design will administer the state grant and oversee all bidding and construction until the project is completed. The grant contact does not include a topographic survey that will need to be done before the construction can begin. Woolridge along with Bob Hunter and Beth Heile with Friends of the Fonta Flora Trails are looking into some other funding for this cost, according to town officials.
Destination by Design was recommended by the Friends of the Fonta Flora Trail. Alderman Melvin Lytle made the motion to accept the contract from Destination by Design and get the project started. His motion was approved unanimously.
In other business, Chuck Abernathy, executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, asked the town to participate in a land assessment grant that McDowell County and the city of Marion that are applying for. If awarded, this grant will let the town focus on certain areas of Old Fort that have good potential for business growth. The town’s part is $1,000 for the drafting of the grant. The aldermen agreed unanimously to participate in the grant application, according to town officials.
In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:
• Received an invitation from the Rev. Phillip Wishon Sr., pastor of Catawba Falls Baptist Church, to the ground breaking for the Children’s Home on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. The home will be built on Eula Parker Road, off of Catawba River Road. The first home will be for children 6 years old and older. Wishon said his church wants to build another home that will house 5-year-olds and younger but the state requires a sprinkler system in that house. He hoped the town can extend water service to that home when it is built. McDowell County has a large need for a children’s home, said Wishon.
• Heard an announcement from Mayor Rick Hensley that the town will not sponsor a trunk-or-treat for Halloween this year due to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
• Heard a report about the sewer treatment plant. The operators of this facility told the Board of Aldermen that the town should consider having the sludge removed and disposed of with a local hazard material company. A cost comparison was given to the alderman to the land application permit and materials to prepare the solids to be land applied to the cost of having the solids removed by a bio hazard material company. Lytle made the motion to discontinue applying for a land application permit and go with the company that will remove and dispose the solids for a fee which will save the town money. His motion was approved unanimously.
• Talked about the cost for the repairs of the Holly Ridge Development water system. The state has approved the improvements but town officials have modified the work due to the cost and back order of some materials. The cost will be approximately $109,000. Lytle made the motion to accept the plans and to let Water System Operator Charlie Gross do the repairs. His motion passed unanimously.
• Talked about two Old Fort businesses that have asked about getting a leak adjustment for their water bills. The town has not given businesses an adjustment in the past. The office wanted to know if the board would want to make any changes to this policy. The aldermen agreed not to give the businesses a leak adjustment.