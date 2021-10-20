Old Fort Aldermen approve design firm for Fonta Flora trailhead park

During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the planned Fonta Flora State Trail trailhead park.

The Fonta Flora State Trail will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and it will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns. The organizers are working with local governments and trail enthusiasts to make this a reality in the next few years.

The trailhead will be located in Old Fort. To get more trail on the ground, the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail have been working with the town of Old Fort in the planning and funding of the trailhead and park beside Davidson’s Fort. In addition to the quarter of a mile of tree lined paved Fonta Flora State Trail, the planned trailhead and park will include restrooms, parking, a dog park, bike garden, central green space and a picnic pavilion area.

The N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) has awarded the town of Old Fort a $330,000 grant for the Old Fort Fonta Flora Trailhead and Park. A local match of $330,000 is required as a part of the grant award and is being covered by McDowell County, Old Fort, community donors and McDowell Trails Association.