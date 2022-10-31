Old Fort Aldermen agree to buy land for Fonta Flora access road

The town of Old Fort will purchase land so a new access road can be built to the planned Fonta Flora State Trail park.

The decision was made during a recent meeting of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen.

Retired Judge Bob Hunter with the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail gave the aldermen an update on the planned pathway that will start at Lake James, continue through McDowell County and end in Buncombe County.

Hunter has spoken with Gary Jones, who owns the land close to the new trailhead section on Lackey Town Road.

His land on Lackey Town was appraised by Frank Dean & Associates in April and it comprises a total of 5.8 acres.

Jones will sell the town 4.28 acres for the amount of $86,400. He will keep the 1.52 acres where Davidson’s Fort Historical Park is now. The fort will still retain the name of Davidson's Fort Historical Park Inc. and its operations as a living history attraction will not be affected, according to town officials.

Jones wants to sell the property to the town for a new constructed access road to the site. The Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail group has already applied for a grant from the state for the purchase of the property. At the meeting on Oct. 17, Hunter asked the town to purchase the property with the understanding once the grant funds are available the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trails can reimburse the town.

Once the land is purchased, the plans for the new access road can be designed and bid out for construction. Alderman Jamie Grindstaff made the motion for the town to purchase the property from Jones. His motion was approved unanimously.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Heard an update from Cathy Moore on the events planned for the 150-year celebration for Old Fort.

• Held a closed session about economic development. No action was taken afterwards.

• Adopted the utility billing policy and procedures.

• Adopted the sanitary sewer use ordinance for oil and grease.