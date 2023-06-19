OLD FORT — During last week's regular meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen adopted the town’s budget for 2023-24.

The aldermen held their regular meeting on June 12 at the Town Hall. During that meeting, a public hearing was held about the proposed $1,676,500 budget for fiscal year 2023-24, as required by state law.

The $1.67 million budget is reduced by $140,000 due to the town’s participation in the Fonta Flora Trail Head project. When completed, the Fonta Flora Trail will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns.

The proposed budget doesn’t call for a property tax increase in Old Fort, but it does call for increases in the water and sewer rates.

Town employees will be getting a cost-of-living raise. But the amounts of the raises vary depending on the supervisor recommendations. The proposed budget does not have any capital purchases budgeted, but there are some repairs at the town’s sewer treatment plant and wells, according to town officials.

No one spoke to the Board of Aldermen during the public hearing about the budget. After closing the hearing, the aldermen voted unanimously to adopt the plan for next fiscal year.

In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:

• Heard a report from Cathy Moore about the upcoming events during the town’s yearlong 150th anniversary celebration. There will be a timeline on display at Hillman Beer of some highlights that has happened in the last 150 years.

• Heard a report from Alex Gotherman with Destination by Design. He came to talk to the Board of Aldermen about the streetscape project for Catawba Avenue. The project will extend from the railroad tracks to Water Street. Parking spaces, street lights and sidewalk designs were discussed. This project is just in the preliminary stage and town officials will have more meetings to discuss the design.

• Voted to write off the 2012 uncollected property taxes. Likewise, the board voted to write off the uncollectable water and sewer bills.

• Agreed to accept the on-call agreement for engineering services with WithersRavenel Inc. Alderman Melvin Lytle seconded this motion, and was approved in a 5-0 vote.

• Agreed to use money from the fund balance for the repairs to the sewer treatment plant.

• Agreed to purchase a new garbage truck.