Old Fort Alderman Jerome Effler resigns because he is moving

During the regular meeting on Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen approved the recommended 2021-2022 budget that doesn’t call for a property tax rate increase.
In addition, Alderman Jerome Effler submitted his resignation from the board effective immediately.
During the Monday meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen held a public hearing about the recommended $1.4 million budget for the town. The plan for next fiscal year keeps the tax rate at 32 cents per $100 valuation, but it includes a 3% increase in the rates for water and sewer service. For example, the proposed increase would result in 11 cents more for water and 14 cents more for sewer to a customer who uses 1,000 gallons inside the town limits. No increases are planned for garbage collection fees, said town officials.
The town’s budget for next fiscal year comes to a total of $1,408,201.
The aldermen held a public hearing about the budget, as required by state law. No one from the public spoke during the hearing. After it was closed, the aldermen voted unanimously to adopt the 2021-2022 budget.
In a related matter, the aldermen voted to write off the 2009 outstanding taxes and the uncollectable water and sewer bills.
Later in the meeting, Effler submitted to the board his letter of resignation as an alderman. Effler and his family have moved to Marion and he is therefore not eligible to serve as an Old Fort alderman. He thanked all of the board members for his time working with them and the opportunity to serve the town. Old Fort is his hometown and he is hoping the town will continue to grow. Mayor Rick Hensley and the other board members thanked Effler for all of his work for the town. Effler’s resignation was effective immediately and he didn’t participate in the rest of the meeting after that, according to town officials.
Finance Officer and Town Clerk Renee Taylor said to The McDowell News that the board has not indicated what they will be doing to fill Effler’s seat.
In addition, this year is also an election year for the town of Old Fort. The mayor’s office and two seats on the board will be up for election.
In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:
Heard a request from Heather Edwards and Amy Stevens with the Community Engagement Project. The request was for the aldermen to support racial equity efforts across McDowell County. Town officials were asked to convene a racial equity taskforce, declare racism a public health crisis and commit to attending racial equity training. The Community Engagement Project is making the same requests to the Marion City Council, the McDowell County Commissioners and the McDowell Board of Education.
Heard a report from Cathy Moore about event signs placed around Old Fort. She is still working on a permanent sign but asked if should put banners for this year with information about special events. Alderman Melvin Lytle made a motion for her to go ahead and put them up and he would help install them. His motion was approved unanimously.
Accepted a bid from TAG Contracting to do repairs to the back wall of the Rockett building. Alderman Jamie Grindstaff made the motion to accept the bid since this company is local and all the other companies contacted said they were about two years out before they could do the work.
Talked about the recreation facilities on Catawba River Road that the town are owned by the town but managed by McDowell County Parks and Recreation. McDowell officials asked the town to deed the property to the county. This would help with applying for grants and assistance to make improvements. Alderman Andrew Carlton made the motion to deed the property to McDowell County with the stipulation that if it ceases to be a recreational facility, the property will revert back to the town of Old Fort. This motion was approved unanimously.
Agreed to adopt the Joint Cooperation Agreement for HOME Investment Partnership Act with the Foothills Home Consortium.
Held a closed session regarding an economic development matter. No action was taken after the closed session.