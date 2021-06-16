Old Fort Alderman Jerome Effler resigns because he is moving

During the regular meeting on Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen approved the recommended 2021-2022 budget that doesn’t call for a property tax rate increase.

In addition, Alderman Jerome Effler submitted his resignation from the board effective immediately.

During the Monday meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen held a public hearing about the recommended $1.4 million budget for the town. The plan for next fiscal year keeps the tax rate at 32 cents per $100 valuation, but it includes a 3% increase in the rates for water and sewer service. For example, the proposed increase would result in 11 cents more for water and 14 cents more for sewer to a customer who uses 1,000 gallons inside the town limits. No increases are planned for garbage collection fees, said town officials.

The town’s budget for next fiscal year comes to a total of $1,408,201.

The aldermen held a public hearing about the budget, as required by state law. No one from the public spoke during the hearing. After it was closed, the aldermen voted unanimously to adopt the 2021-2022 budget.

In a related matter, the aldermen voted to write off the 2009 outstanding taxes and the uncollectable water and sewer bills.