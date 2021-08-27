Old Fort Alderman Andrew Carlton dies at 59

Andrew Carlton, who served the town of Old Fort as alderman and mayor pro tem, died Thursday. He was 59.
Originally from Boone, Carlton worked as an injection molding specialist at Leviton in Morganton but made Old Fort his home. In 2015, he made his first attempt at seeking elected office when he ran for the Old Fort Board of Aldermen.
Carlton was elected to the seat and soon became an active and hands-on alderman. He became involved in numerous projects to make Old Fort better. He was out there helping get the carnival set up for town residents of all ages to enjoy and the gold festival established in Old Fort. He was also involved with the Fonta Flora State Trail and became a member of its board. Carlton represented the town on the McDowell Economic Development Association board.
“Andrew always stood strong as a Christian and for doing what was right,” said Finance Officer and Town Clerk Renee Taylor to The McDowell News. “He was an alderman who had a strong passion for the growth of the town. Andrew did not grow up in this town but his love of the town showed in everything he did for the community. He always was willing to talk with or listen to anyone that brought any ideas for improving our town. Andrew will be greatly missed as a friend and as an alderman from everyone.”
Carlton was active on social media like Facebook where he was often informing town residents about the latest developments in Old Fort. And if someone posted a statement about the town that he believed was incorrect or misinformed, he was quick to respond.
Carlton served as the mayor pro tem for four of his six years on the board. That means he would preside over a Board of Aldermen meeting if the mayor was absent.
In 2019, he ran for a second term on the board.
“My name is Andrew Carlton and I’m running for re-election for alderman of Old Fort,” he said in 2019. “The town’s people entrusted me with their vote four years ago and it's been an honored and privilege to serve. I am very proud of the work I have done in the last four years and with your support I will continue to work to make Old Fort a great place to live, work, and play.”
Carlton easily won a second term but in the past couple of years he battled leukemia. He underwent treatments for leukemia but still went about the business of being an alderman.
One year ago in August 2020, he gave other town officials an update on his health. He said his leukemia was in remission. He had to retire from his job at Leviton but that gave him more time to devote to the town. Carlton announced he would serve as the town’s representative on the MEDA board. He recently stepped down as mayor pro tem and went back to being a regular alderman.
Alderman and former Mayor Wayne Stafford said Friday the news that Carlton has passed really upset him.
“Andrew was a good guy and he’s done a lot for the town,” said Stafford to The McDowell News. “He’s done a lot to bring things to Old Fort. He really put a lot of heart and spirit into the town of Old Fort. I will miss him greatly and the town will miss him.”