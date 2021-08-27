Old Fort Alderman Andrew Carlton dies at 59

Carlton served as the mayor pro tem for four of his six years on the board. That means he would preside over a Board of Aldermen meeting if the mayor was absent.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, he ran for a second term on the board.

“My name is Andrew Carlton and I’m running for re-election for alderman of Old Fort,” he said in 2019. “The town’s people entrusted me with their vote four years ago and it's been an honored and privilege to serve. I am very proud of the work I have done in the last four years and with your support I will continue to work to make Old Fort a great place to live, work, and play.”

Carlton easily won a second term but in the past couple of years he battled leukemia. He underwent treatments for leukemia but still went about the business of being an alderman.

One year ago in August 2020, he gave other town officials an update on his health. He said his leukemia was in remission. He had to retire from his job at Leviton but that gave him more time to devote to the town. Carlton announced he would serve as the town’s representative on the MEDA board. He recently stepped down as mayor pro tem and went back to being a regular alderman.

Alderman and former Mayor Wayne Stafford said Friday the news that Carlton has passed really upset him.