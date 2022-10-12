October Family Fun Day to be held Saturday in Old Fort

The Old Fort Ruritan Club’s “October Family Fun Day,” originally set for Oct. 1, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.

This event will be held in conjunction with the Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum (FOTMGM) benefit yard sale. Both events will take place on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St., in Old Fort. Hours for the October Family Fun Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The yard sale’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with vendor set-up to begin at 7 a.m. All proceeds from the yard sale will benefit the museum’s Education Program Fund, according to a news release.

A Ducky Derby race, an old-fashioned cakewalk, food, games, and autumn-themed activities will be the highlights of the October Family Fun Day. The event is free, as is parking, which will be available at the museum and in the old textile mill’s parking lot at the end of Water Street.

For the past month, Old Fort Ruritan Club members have been selling tickets for rubber ducks in its Ducky Derby race. At 4 p.m., the race will begin with the numbered ducks being dumped into Mill Creek from the Catawba Avenue bridge in Old Fort. The first duck to reach the finish line in the creek and be plucked from the water by a Ducky Derby official will receive a $225 cash prize (half of the ticket sales). Winner must show the winning ticket and be present to collect the prize.

The cakewalk will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run in 20-minute sessions around the museum’s outdoor fountain throughout the day. Tickets are $2 each. In addition to local, homemade cakes, there will be desserts or gift certificates donated by Black Beary’s Ice Cream, Go-Go’s Cinnamon Rolls, and Frisbee’s grocery in Old Fort; Food Lion bakery, A Chance of Sprinkles bakery, and Artesana Ice Cream in Marion; and Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn and Kilwins Chocolate Fudge and Ice Cream in Black Mountain, according to the news release.

People of all ages can enjoy doing old-timey chores, such as shelling corn, pumping water from a hand pump, and doing laundry with a scrub board and bucket of water. Other educational activities and games will be set up in and around the museum’s ca. 1885 Morgan Cabin.

Ruritan Club members will sell hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks under the museum’s gazebo. And Pelican’s SnoBalls will have its shaved-ice food truck onsite.

Yard sale booth spaces will be located along Water Street and around the museum’s log cabins. Ten-foot-square booth spaces are available for $10 each. Booth application forms can be found at the museum, online at www.mgmnc.org or from any FOTMGM board member. Booth spaces also will be available on the day of the sale.

Yard sale vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents/canopies, and change. No alcohol, firearms, tobacco or animals may be sold. All unsold items must be removed by 1 p.m.

For more information about the Old Fort Ruritans’ “October Family Fun Day,” contact Eddie Bingham at 828-442-6356. For more information about the yard sale, contact Harold Harless at 828-699-0416; David Blackwelder at 828-925-2095; or the Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or www.mgmnc.org.

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center (MGM) is a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums. Located at 24 Water Street in Old Fort, the museum is just a quarter-mile off I-40 at Exit 73. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Closed Monday. Admission is free.