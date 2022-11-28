'O Come, All Ye Faithful': Marion hosts 12 Days of Christmas Historic Church Tours

Four historic churches in downtown Marion and the Marion Business Association are partnering to host Historic Church Tours on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 8, as part of the 12 Days of Christmas Celebration happening in Marion.

The first set of Historic Church Tours will happen this Thursday and feature First Baptist Church of Marion and First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Tours will occur at each church every half hour between 5-7 p.m.

The second set of Historic Church Tours will happen on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will feature St. John’s Episcopal Church and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Tours will occur at each church every half hour between 5-7 p.m.

During both dates, attendees can choose to attend only one tour or they can take part in both tours during the times designated.

Attendees will get to see the interior of each church and see firsthand the craftsmanship that makes them special to the community.

All four churches hosting tours are listed on the National Register of Historic Sites.

For more information about the Marion 12 Days of Christmas events, follow Marion Business Association on Facebook or call 828-652-2215.

These Historic Church Tours are part of several events featured as part of downtown’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion.