On Wednesday, nuclear emergency sirens in the region will be tested. No public action is necessary.

These emergency sirens will be tested Wednesday 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Catawba Nuclear Station in York County, S.C.; McGuire Nuclear Station in Mecklenburg County; and Oconee Nuclear Station in Oconee County, S.C., according to a news release.

These scheduled tests will last approximately five to 30 seconds. No public action is necessary. In addition, outdoor emergency sirens at Bridgewater, Mountain Island, 99 Islands, Wylie, Nantahala, Rhodhiss and Tennessee Creek hydro stations will be tested at noon on Wednesday. No public action is necessary, according to the news release.