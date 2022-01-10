Now is the time to list personal property with McDowell Tax Assessing Office

Jan. 1 is important to most people since it is the start of a new year, which can mean new opportunities and new challenges.

For McDowell County’s Tax Assessing Office, January is also significant due to several very important tax-related deadlines. The North Carolina General Statutes, governing laws of local governments in the state, lay out several important listing periods for property owned by private individuals as well as businesses, according to a news release.

Private individuals are required to list their individual personal property (excluding motor vehicles and tagged trailers) located in McDowell County as of Jan. 1. Examples of personal property include singlewide mobile homes, boats, boat motors, personal watercraft such as a Jet Ski, aircraft, plus untagged, multiyear plate or permanent plate cars, trucks, motorcycles, utility trailers, boat trailers, campers, RVs and motor homes. Structures such as decks, porches, covers and additions associated with campers, RVs and motor homes are also assessed.

The Tax Assessing office will mail listing forms to individuals who listed personal property last year. Residents may request a listing form by emailing gailsewell@mcdowellgov.com or contacting the Personal Property Listing Office at 828-652-0700, ext. 1322.

