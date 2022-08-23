Now hear this: Rotary Club of Marion donates earbuds to all 15 schools in McDowell

Starting this academic year, students at all 15 public schools in McDowell County will be able to hear their Chromebooks and electronic devices in the classroom with new earbuds donated by the Rotary Club of Marion.

On Monday with the beginning of the school year, Rotary Club members distributed 200 sets of multicolored, individually packaged and labeled earbuds to all 15 public schools in McDowell, for a total of 3,000 earbuds. The principals and counselors will have these earbuds to give out to students in need throughout the duration of the school year. Rotarian Auburn Nanney led this effort on behalf of the Marion club.

“I had initially suggested that the Rotarians purchase school supplies for students in need throughout the county,” she told The McDowell News. “When I got a copy of my daughter’s school supply list this summer, I noticed that it included wired earbuds. After talking to some friends, I learned that all grades were being asked to bring their own earbuds. Well, out of everywhere that I saw collecting school supplies to be donated, nobody that I saw was requesting donations of earbuds.”

Members of the Marion Rotary Club said they have been told by local teachers that the students in their classes lose the earbuds, which are needed to work on the computers. Because students of all ages work on computers, the earbuds are now a needed school supply.

The Rotary Club of Marion traditionally donates school supplies to students in need at the beginning of the academic year. President Richard Berlick met recently with Nanney to talk about the supply collection project. They decided that instead of donating the regular supplies such as pencils and crayons, the Rotary Club would donate a certain amount of earbuds to each school so that students who were not able to provide their own would have them.

“This project also alleviates the burden on teachers, parents and the school system as a whole,” said Nanney. “This project has truly bridged a gap in the supply needs of students in the county.”

Nanney contacted McDowell School Board Member Beth Silver via social media. She put Nanney in touch with Crystal Hamby, director of elementary education for McDowell County Schools. Silver and Hamby took the idea before the Board of Education, which voted to participate in the project. After that, Berlick presented the project to the Rotary Board and took a club vote during a Thursday session. The Rotarians voted to approve the project and there was much enthusiasm from members.

Nanney was able to set up an assembly line-type system at her workplace, the Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group on Main Street. Several Rotarians came in to place stickers and count each individual set of earbuds. Rotarians hand placed “Rotary Club” stickers on all 3,000 sets. After all stickers were placed, Nanney and daughter Halen spent a long night of sorting and packing.

“It was a blessing to have her help and was a wonderful opportunity to teach her about serving others and giving back to our community,” she said.

This project has replaced the flashcard project that the Rotary Club has sponsored in previous years, where Rotarians distributed flashcards to rising third-graders in the county. Since COVID-19 changed the structure of education, each student has their own Chromebook and most lessons and assignments are completed, in some part, on the Chromebooks. Many Rotarians have commented that this has been a fun and unique project.

“It has been awesome to work with the Rotarians on this project, and has been a great learning experience for me,” said Nanney. “The Rotary Club may even continue this in years to come. The principals and counselors were over the moon with their deliveries, and the Rotarians had a great time visiting the schools.”