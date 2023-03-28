As it turns out, Backyard Burgers won’t be coming to Marion after all even though the building planned for it is almost complete. And it will take a little longer for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to open up here.

In June of last year, The McDowell News reported that both a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Backyard Burgers would open on Sugar Hill Road near the Grandview Station shopping center. Since then, the construction work for both restaurants has been underway and the buildings for them are now pretty much finished.

“The developer hopes that the restaurants can be open by November,” said City Manager Bob Boyette in June 2022. “The two restaurants will be located on separate properties between Mill Road and the former Jack Frost property.”

Greg Edney is the developer for both planned restaurants and the property owner is Norvell, Marion LLC of Morganton, according to city of Marion officials.

However, Backyard Burgers has decided not to open a restaurant in Marion at all and the opening of Popeyes is taking longer than expected. Rumors have circulated in the community that the reason for Backyard Burgers backing out and the delay with Popeyes is the difficulty in finding enough employees to work at those eateries.

Boyette said as far as he knows that is not the case with either one.

“We have not heard employment as an issue with these projects,” he said to The McDowell News on Monday. “Popeyes is delayed due to waiting on approval from the state Health Department that has been pending for two months. That was confirmed by the developer this morning. The city has already issued a certificate of occupancy for the Popeyes building.”

Meanwhile, the new building next door that would have been a Backyard Burgers sits empty. Boyette said he and other Marion officials have been informed that another popular fast-food eatery will occupy it.

“The developer advised me that Backyard Burgers decided not to locate here, but he is replacing them with another franchise that will likely soon be announced,” said Boyette. “He is not in a position to make the announcement yet.”