North Cove man faces drug charges

27 arrest James Marvin McKinney.jpg

James Marvin McKinney

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A North Cove man was charged after a search of his residence, authorities said on Monday.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 33-year-old James Marvin McKinney of the North Cove community with trafficking in methamphetamine, possess with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possess methamphetamine, and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance. A magistrate issued McKinney a $100,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 31, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and Wildlife Officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission executed a search warrant on McKinney’s residence. The searched turned up a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, McKinney's previous convictions were for larceny, trash on public roads/littering and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

