North Cove Leisure Club seeks investors for large music venue, outdoor club

The North Cove Leisure Club, which began as the Blue Ridge Country Club, announced its plans last week to “become the largest outdoor music venue and premium outdoor club celebrating nature, outdoor leisure, and recreation funded by the community.”

Last year, the new owners of the 157-acre property in North Cove announced the property would be transformed into a place for disc golf.

The site at the base of the Linville Falls Mountain Club is being reinvented as a public club celebrating nature, outdoor leisure, and recreation. It is owned by Luke Peniston and Kyle Sims, who have a lot in store for the property “dedicated to good times and experiencing outdoors,” according to a news release.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the new owners said they were seeking investors as they make further improvements to the place.

The North Cove Leisure Club made news in North Carolina when it officially opened two 18-hole disc golf courses in 2021. Since then, it received national attention with a 611-foot hole-in-one world record throw featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Ten and Good Morning America that was seen by an estimated 3.5 million viewers, according to the news release.

To date, North Cove has held two national tournaments with two more planned for April that are expected to attract thousands, opened a new restaurant and bar on the grounds, and is holding its first wedding in November.

To continue building on this growth, North Cove is expanding with plans to add overnight rentals and increase its wedding venue capacity and is working on a 3,000-plus person capacity outdoor music venue in a space that will be larger than the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, according to the news release.

“Our intentions are to turn this into a multi-recreational facility,” said co-owner Luke Peniston. “Half of the 157 acres will be dedicated to creating a world-class disc golf facility, think the Augusta National of disc golf.”

Peniston added they want it to be “a family-friendly and community-driven place that will be available to the public.”

“Our long-time goal is have the best outdoor music venue this side of the Mississippi,” Peniston said to The McDowell News in 2021.

The North Cove Master Plan features a new design and open access that will “foster inclusivity and accessibility for the local and regional populations and will also allow the land and waterways to breathe again and mitigate further contamination from the previous overuse of fertilizers.”

To make it all happen, the North Cove Leisure Club is seeking help with an investment campaign aimed at those who are “passionate about growing local communities.” North Cove is opening its capital raise to all members of its community.

“With the recent rise in outdoor recreation and specifically with disc golf as the second fastest-growing sport in the United States, North Cove is looking to create a space that serves both the highly specialized disc golf community and the broader outdoor market,” reads the news release.

Through a phased rollout, North Cove’s plans to expand special event and overnight capacity to attract more guests, generating additional revenue opportunities. Lined with the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there will be a diversity of things for people to do at North Cove, according to the news release.

Visitors will have the opportunity to spend the day or weekend playing a round of disc golf or play pickleball (once it is built), hike or bike the trails. Visitors can come now and enjoy a meal and local craft beer at the recently revamped Birdie’s Restaurant, or see one of their favorite artists under the mountain stars once the music venue is built, according to the news release.

The recent announcement is the latest development in the ongoing story of this site in McDowell County.

In the early 1990s, construction started on what was then called the Blue Ridge Country Club. Hundreds of acres of wooded land was transformed into a golf course and country club. Professional golfer Lee Trevino and his organization designed the course. The country club came complete with a pro shop, a locker room, a restaurant and rooms for overnight guests. A golfing community was built it around complete with single-family homes and townhouses.

Civic leader Russ NcNutt was the mover and shaker of this new golf course for McDowell County. The country club he envisioned would not just be a resort where people could golf on the weekends. He planned for it to be a community for folks looking for a second home or a place to retire, like he did, according to previous stories.

Since then, the golf course and country club has gone through a series of owners and the name has been changed several times. For years, the inn portion was operated as a bed and breakfast.

In 2016, the golf course and the real estate business were under new ownership and it was named Linville Falls Mountain Club and Preserve. The renovated golf course reopened that year.

In the spring of 2021, Peniston and Sims acquired the property and changed the 18-hole golf course into two disc golf courses. They reopened the eatery as Birdie’s Restaurant and Bar and announced plans for an array of social outdoor activities, and a picturesque venue for outdoor weddings and events.

For more information, visit www.thenorthcove.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northcoveleisureclub